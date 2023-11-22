The leftist party is known for aggressively pursuing its media critics, especially through the court system.

Ireland’s main opposition party Sinn Féin has been urged by a group of media freedom organizations to stop “chilling public interest speech” by threatening journalists with legal action.

LetterCo-signed by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and a number of foundations and campaigners in Ireland and elsewhere, the letter urges Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald to change her party’s approach to critical journalists, which she says That it is beginning to look like “a coordinated campaign against”. Media in Ireland”.

In particular, RSF and its allies cite an existing lawsuit brought by Sinn Féin MP Chris Andrews against The Irish Times and its political correspondent, which focused on the party’s response to Hamas’ October 7 attacks in Israel, In which hundreds of people were attacked and killed and many others were kidnapped in Gaza to be held hostage.

article under consideration Seen the tweets and statements of several left-wing members of the Irish Parliament, including some members of Sinn Féin.

Correspondent Harry McGee wrote that “What was notable about the reaction on the left in Ireland was the avoidance of any direct condemnation of the Hamas attack… Instead, the reaction was largely either to ignore the atrocity, or to contextualize the attack. “It was a product of Israeli oppression.”

Sinn Féin leaders have condemned Hamas’ violent actions, but have faced the threat of a lawsuit launched by Andrews in response.

“Everyone has the right to protect their good name,” the RSF letter reads, “but the law should not be used as a first line of defense.” This is especially true for politicians, who must respect the essential role of journalists as a force to be reckoned with.”

Among those condemning the party’s tactics was Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who recently said in Parliament that the party’s approach to critics was to “shout them down or sue them”.

He said, “To see a member in this House not only suing a major newspaper but suing a journalist personally is only designed to do one thing.” “This is designed to intimidate journalists. It is designed to make them think twice about what they write and what is wrong. There are other ways to find solutions, corrections and clarifications.

“At a minimum, the first step should be for the Press Council of Ireland to take action and not to sue any news organisation, and especially not to sue any journalist individually. I think it’s really horrifying.”

Having previously served as the political wing of the IRA, which waged an unsuccessful decades-long terrorist campaign to reunify the island of Ireland, Sinn Féin is expected to be in a position to form a government following Ireland’s next parliamentary elections. Hopefully, those are expected to be held next year.

The party won a majority of votes in the last election, but the two other major parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, were able to form a majority coalition with the small Green Party and several independents.

