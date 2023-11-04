President’s Office advises Army to be cautious in disclosing border situation

Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Presidential Office, has advised military officials not to publicly disclose sensitive information about the situation on the front lines.

Zhovkva’s comments came in response to an interview with an article written by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzny for The Economist.

“In place of the army, I would probably do the least – I would comment to the press, to the open public, about what is happening at the front, what could happen at the front, some options. Because then we make it possible for the offensive. It’s easier to work for,” Zhovkva said, speaking at a telethon on Saturday, November 4.

The presidential aide said, “I’m sure everything has been very carefully read, recorded and drawn to conclusions. If we somehow succeed in this way, it’s probably a very deep strategic plan . But this is very strange to me.”

Zovkva further revealed that, after the publication of Zaluzny’s article and interview, she received a call from “one of the heads of the leaders’ offices” who expressed concern and bewilderment and asked, “What should I report to my leader ?’

Are we really at an impasse? Is this the effect we are trying to achieve with this article?” Zhovkva said.

What did Zaluzny actually say in his latest interview?

The head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzny, said the situation on the front “has reached a stalemate”. He warned that the ongoing Ukrainian aggression risked developing into a protracted war that could last for years.

“Like World War I, we have reached a level of technology that puts us at a standstill,” he told the Economist, adding, “There will probably be no deep and beautiful breakthroughs.”

General Zaluzny believes that a significant technological breakthrough is needed to change the situation, and he does not anticipate any rapid or significant progress.

“The simple fact is that we see everything the enemy is doing and they see everything we are doing. To break this impasse, we need something new, like gunpowder which was invented by the Chinese and which we are still using to kill each other,” he said.

Given that no technological breakthroughs are expected in the near future, the Ukrainian military can only continue the offensive, maintaining the initiative to prevent the war from becoming positional, Zaluzny said.

“The biggest risk of a catastrophic trench war is that it could last for years and weaken the Ukrainian state,” he says.

Earlier, The Economist had published an article by Zaluzny, in which he said that the war between Russia and Ukraine was heading towards a stalemate with fierce fighting.

