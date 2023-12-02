President urges bold action at COP28 in face of alarming climate projections

In a compelling address at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Friday (December 01), President Ranil Wickremesinghe acknowledged the historic importance of the United Nations . The Convention on the Human Environment emphasizes its goal of protecting and improving the environment for present and future generations.

He cited the worrying findings of a 2023 UNEP report titled “Broken Promises”, which warns of a 3°C rise in global temperatures by the end of the century.

Highlighting the challenges facing developing countries, Wickremesinghe stressed disproportionate vulnerabilities and impacts due to low adaptive capacities in finance, technology and climate investments. He cited the report of the Independent High-Level Expert Group on Climate Finance, which outlined the need for at least US$1 trillion per year to tackle climate change.

The President appreciated the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for hosting this important event and expressed his gratitude for their warm hospitality.

Expressing concern about the lack of concrete measures in the Transitional Committee’s report on financing arrangements, Wickremesinghe called for a more transparent approach, particularly addressing issues of global debt relief. He questioned the wisdom of avoiding controversial issues while emphasizing the urgency of the climate crisis.

He advocated for making climate justice accessible to all countries and proposed a resolution for a climate justice platform. Agreed at the 5th Forum of Ministers of Environment Authorities of Asia Pacific, the Forum aims to provide a platform for constructive and active engagement with the resolution scheduled for the United Nations Environment Assembly on 6 February 2024.

Underscoring the critical nature of the current period, the President urged immediate action to find effective solutions, think outside the box and invest in the tropical belt to tackle the triple planetary crisis. The tropical belt, covering 134 countries and 44% of the Earth’s surface, has rich biodiversity and renewable energy potential. Wickremesinghe announced plans for a panel to report on the Tropical Belt Initiative, with an emphasis on its global impact.

As the current President of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), the Sri Lankan leader linked the health of the Indian Ocean to climate change. He stressed the need for a sustainable blue economy to combat the adverse impacts of rising sea levels, ocean acidification, coral bleaching and extreme weather patterns.

The President also revealed plans to set up an International Climate Change University (ICCU) to advance capacity building and research, which will be operationalized next year. ICCU aims to make a significant contribution to global efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Finally, Wickremesinghe’s address at COP28 outlined a comprehensive approach, blending regional initiatives such as the tropical belt and the Indian Ocean with global measures, demonstrating Sri Lanka’s commitment to climate action and leadership on the international stage. Is.

The speech delivered by the President at the COP28 World Leaders Summit is as follows:

“President, Excellencies, respected delegates, first of all I would like to congratulate Your Excellency and the Government of the United Arab Emirates for hosting COP28 and express my gratitude to you for your warm hospitality.

The 2023 UNEP report “Broken Promises” warned that we face a 3°C rise in global temperatures by the end of the century. This is us; Developing countries are vulnerable and unequally affected due to their low adaptive capacity when it comes to investment in finance, technology and climate.

The report of the Independent High-level Expert Group on Climate Finance highlights that at least US$1 trillion per year is needed to tackle climate change. In its report of 4 November 2023 on the operation of the funding mechanism, the Transitional Committee calls only for voluntary contributions to the “Loss and Damage Fund”. The report makes no mention of the amount of money required or who the contributors are. He is silent on the issue of global debt relief. These are interconnected’

Yet, four days later, the First Global Stocktake technical briefing highlighted the requirements for a minimum of US$1 trillion per year. Building consensus by not raising a controversial issue is not a solution. Who are we fooling?

Climate justice must be available to all people and all countries. In this backdrop, Sri Lanka will present a proposal for a Climate Justice Forum, which was agreed upon at the 5th Forum of Ministers of Environment Authorities of Asia Pacific, to be tabled at the UN Environment Assembly on 6 February 2024.

The Climate Justice Forum will provide us with a platform for constructive and active participation. The Secretary-General of the United Nations said, “The era of global boiling has arrived”. The enemy is at the door. We are still postponing. We are still forming our battalions to take on the enemy. Therefore this fortnight is important.

This will determine whether we are able to provide leadership or not. Let us prove we can do this through action and delivery.

Sri Lanka is committed to the 1.5°C limit. We are facing a difficult situation waiting for disaster. We should think outside the box. To tackle the triple planetary crisis, we must invest in the tropical belt.

The tropical belt includes 134 countries that cover 44% of the Earth’s surface, and will be home to about 50% of the world’s population by the 2030s. Most of the world’s remaining primary forests are tropical, as well as its coral reef systems. The rich biodiversity of the tropical belt enhances biological carbon sequestration and can protect the world from climate instability.

Furthermore, the potential for energy production from solar, wind, and biomass is significantly greater in the tropics than in other regions of the Earth. Nevertheless, anthropogenic activities in the tropical belt can easily cause imbalance in the balance of this zone.

So much so that some scientists predict that the tropical rain belt may shift away from the equator by the 22nd century. Large-scale investments in renewable energy, pollution control and nature-based solutions will drive significant transformational changes across the world by increasing carbon sequestration.

Therefore, Sri Lanka and other concerned countries will convene a panel to report on the Tropical Belt Initiative. A multi-regional plan distributed not only throughout the tropical region but throughout the world. As the current Chair of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), Sri Lanka is focusing on the interdependence between the Indian Ocean and climate change.

A healthy ocean produces oxygen and absorbs carbon and heat resulting from global warming. Mangroves and seagrasses absorb more carbon than land forests. However, rapid climate change is altering the marine environment with rising sea levels and temperatures, ocean acidification, coral bleaching, habitat destruction and extreme weather patterns. These events have a direct impact on human life by disrupting marine biodiversity, ocean-dependent food patterns and coastal livelihoods. IORA member countries and partners will work towards ensuring a sustainable, Indian Ocean for future generations.

The Tropical Belt Initiative and the Indian Ocean IORA program combined will form the largest global sink for carbon sequestration. Addressing the need for climate change, updated scientific knowledge and effective use of these findings

Therefore, at COP27, I proposed to establish an International Climate Change University (ICCU) to advance the capacity building and research needed to contribute to critical efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. We will launch the International Climate Change University (ICCU) next year.

Ministers Mr Ali Sabri, Mr Keheliya Rambukwella, Mr Kanchana Wijesekera and Member of Parliament Mr Madhura Vithana represented the government, while Members of Parliament Mr Champika Ranawaka and Mr Ajith Mannaperuma represented the opposition. Additionally, Mr. Ruwan Wijewardena, Senior Advisor to the President on Climate Change, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mr. Dinouk Colomboge, Director of International Affairs, Mr. Deshal De Mel, Advisor to the Ministry of Finance and Personal Secretary to the President, Ms. Sandra Perera were present on the occasion. were also present.

