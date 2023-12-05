President RFK Jr. and the AI ​​Deepfake Security Crisis Headline Saxo Bank's 8 Outrageous Predictions for 2024

Denmark’s Saxo Bank published its annual list of outrageous predictions on Tuesday.

Its strategists came up with eight unlikely but underappreciated scenarios that could shake global markets in 2024.

He flagged risks including the AI ​​deepfake security crisis and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. winning the US presidential election.

As the year is coming to an end, Wall Street banks have started publishing their predictions for 2024. Some are enjoying it more than others.

In an annual tradition dating back nearly two decades, Denmark’s Saxo Bank uses the start of the holiday season as an opportunity to make a list of what its strategists view as outrageous predictions.

Saxo described these as “unlikely but underappreciated events” that could shake the global economy and increase volatility in financial markets.

Prominent among the bank’s predictions this year are Robert F. Kennedy Jr. winning the 2024 presidential election and the rise of generic AI creating a national security crisis in the US.

RFK Jr. — who has been criticized for anti-vaxxer and anti-Semitic comments in the past, but is supported by some of the biggest names in Wall Street and Silicon Valley — currently enjoys a plus-7.5 favorability rating among Americans, according to polling data. Taking. From five thirty eight.

According to John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo, he could win in November due to a combination of a long-expected recession and voters’ anger at being asked to choose again between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Hardy said that scenario could see the share prices of defense, pharmaceutical and healthcare companies decline, while Big Tech giants that have posted stellar returns this year would be more cautious because of fears of a crackdown on monopolies. Will do business.

Meanwhile, Saxo sees a high-profile government official being defrauded by AI deepfake technology, leading to a national security crisis.

According to Peter Garnery, Saxo’s head of equity strategy, this will put pressure on developers of intelligent language bots like Google and OpenAI, while massively increasing the share-value of traditional media companies like the New York Times.

“While these predictions are not Saxo Bank’s official market forecasts, they are a reminder to investors to consider all possible outcomes, including those that seem far-fetched,” the bank said in a press release on Tuesday. ”

“Outrageous predictions are a deliberate attempt to push the limits of market participants’ imagination and prepare them for any eventuality,” Saxo said.

Here are Saxo’s six other picks for seemingly outrageous scenarios in 2024:

Crude oil prices rose to $150 a barrel, giving Saudi Arabia the spending power to host the World Champions League football tournament.

Shares of McDonald’s and Coca-Cola have soared as obesity drugs like Ozempic encourage unhealthy habits, creating a global health crisis.

The US financed its mountain of debt by making the Treasury tax-exempt, leading to a massive bond-market boom.

Six indebted countries – the US, Britain, India, Brazil, Canada and France – established the “Club of Rome” to coordinate reducing their deficits.

Japan is enjoying an economic boom as GDP growth tops 7%, pushing the yen higher against the US dollar.

Luxury stocks including Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH fell after the European Union imposed a “Robin Hood”-style wealth tax.

Annual lists like this are analysts’ idea of ​​a “silly season” of Christmas cheer, not a serious forecast for what the next 12 months might hold for the markets.

But many of Saxo’s previous outrageous predictions have come true, including the S&P 500 losing a quarter of its value in 2008, setting the stage for the UK to leave the EU in the 2015 general election, and the price of Bitcoin tripling in 2017. Is included.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com