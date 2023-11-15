Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in San Francisco for the much-awaited China-US summit with his US counterpart Joe Biden.

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday as the two leaders made final preparations for their first engagement in a year.

Biden expressed hope that the talks would help put the volatile US-China relationship – which was marked by sharp differences last year – on a better footing. The two leaders arrived in the city, where they were greeted by hundreds of protesters who lined their motorcade routes, waving Chinese, Taiwanese and Tibetan flags as well as in support and opposition to the Chinese leader.

Biden said his overarching goal is to get Washington and Beijing once again “on a common path,” even though they have sharp differences on many issues.

“To be able to pick up the phone and talk to each other if there is a crisis. To be able to make sure that our forces are still in contact with each other,” Biden told reporters at the White House. “We’re not trying to break away from China, but what we’re trying to do is change the relationship for the better.”

The State Department announced Tuesday that the countries, which are the world’s two biggest polluters, will step up efforts to “triple renewable energy capacity globally by 2030” in an effort to increase wind, solar and other renewable energy. Have agreed to increase.

The announcement came after Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry met with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua earlier this month for talks at his Sunnylands estate in Southern California.

Complex US-China relations

Long-complicated US-China relations have come under severe strain in the past year, with Beijing pushing for new US export controls on advanced technology; Biden orders shooting down of Chinese spy balloon; And that includes Chinese anger over Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s stay in the United States earlier this year, among other issues. China claims this island as its own.

Biden will also want to use this week’s summit of Asia-Pacific leaders to demonstrate that the US can remain focused on the region even as it grapples with multiple foreign and domestic policy crises.

The White House wants to demonstrate that Biden can focus on the Pacific, while also trying to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from turning into a broader regional conflict and Republican lawmakers on a costly Ukrainian effort to push back Russia by billions. Can persuade you to spend more. Approximately 21 month old attack.

White House officials say they believe fellow APEC countries want to see better dialogue between the US and China because it reduces the risk of regional conflict. At the same time, they are aware that others in the region are concerned that the Pacific is often viewed through a lens in which the major power centers in Washington and Beijing make decisions for the region without the involvement of less powerful countries.

America’s strong economy

Biden entered the Xi meeting encouraged by the strong performance of the US economy. While a majority of American adults believe the economy is weak, Biden has managed to prove wrong a large number of economists who predicted that millions of layoffs and a recession could be needed to reduce inflation. The Labor Department said Tuesday that consumer prices rose at an annual pace of 3.2%, down from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022. Meanwhile, employers keep hiring and the unemployment rate has remained below 4% for nearly two years.

Beijing released economic data last month that showed prices fell due to weak demand from consumers and businesses. The International Monetary Fund recently cut growth forecasts for China, projecting economic growth at 5% this year and 4.2% in 2024, slightly lower than its forecasts in July.

