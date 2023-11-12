President Bio to impose higher taxes on rice – Sierra Leone’s staple food and other essential commodities

Dr. Doma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 November 2023:

The government of Sierra Leone is out of cash and every Sierra Leonean is in trouble, as the country’s economy continues to falter.

The government’s proposed Finance Bill 2024 sounds like a recipe for financial turmoil, with heavy taxes likely to be imposed on rice, petroleum products, cement and iron rods.

It seems that the economy is being led into stormy waters by those who should be guiding it safely towards the ‘new direction’, prosperity and the much talked about feed salon agenda.

Rice, the staple food of the entire country, is for the first time in the country’s history now looking to tax the government to raise the revenue needed to spend on essential public services.

In a country where more than half the population struggles to put food on the table, this move seems about as sensible as dancing in a storm.

Chief Minister Dr David Sengeh may soon advise us to savor every grain of rice we eat, just as he recently advised citizens to use their mobile data wisely on his Facebook page.

The Finance Bill 2024 paints a vivid picture of the tough choices that lie ahead for the already poor citizenry, with the government instead cutting its extravagant spending on foreign travel, spending on luxurious V8 Toyota Land-Cruisers, public officials Instead of free fuel allocation and cutting unnecessary expenses. Political appointments which have led to bloated public sector wage bills.

In this financial storm that will soon hit Sierra Leone, President Bio is at a crossroads: protect the privileges of the political elite or inflict tax misery on the poor.

Sadly, President Bio has decided to tax the stomachs of those who can least afford it. Poverty-stricken Sierra Leone is now on the brink of economic crisis, as people are praying for salvation from above.

The Finance Bill 2024 reveals a tale of government apathy, where tax hikes are rained indiscriminately on a population already struggling with daily economic and social challenges.

As the President looks to the people to save the government from the financial mess it has created for itself after five years in power, many in Sierra Leone are looking to the President to plug the financial holes – as Cut the per diem, as promised in 2018, and fight corruption instead of squeezing the poor.

Left to weather this fiscal storm, Sierra Leoneans desperately need a ray of hope.

Perhaps in the humor of difficulty, we can find solidarity in collectively dealing with these difficult economic crises. May God/Allah save us all as we try to understand a Finance Bill that strains our patience as well as our stomachs.

All this, in the context of poor monetary policy, no credible plan to take the old leone out of circulation and reverse its depreciation against other currencies, combined with very high interest rates for businesses, which now requires the government to The economic crisis is deepening further. yourself.

Source: www.bing.com