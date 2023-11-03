OpenAI updated ChatGPT so it can ‘read’ PDFs for you.

This threatens a group of startups that have emerged to do just that.

A founder who created the ChatGPIT add-on says he is “open” to other changes to OpenAI.

It’s a rule most tech founders and developers know: building on another company’s technology can make your life easier. It is also very risky.

Small developers building complementary services for OpenAI’s ChatGPIT chatbot have found this out the hard way.

As of this week, OpenAI ChatGPT allows users to upload PDF to chatbot And make it do the difficult task of locating the most important parts of the files.

As many tech experts observed, this has largely decimated a group of startups creating “ChatGPT wrapper” apps that did exactly the same thing.

They are not alone. since Launch of ChatGPT , enterprising developers have created add-ons for chatbots using OpenAI’s API. Other wrapper apps can create ad copy, sales materials, and social media posts.

But OpenAI’s update raises a question: Is it worth it if the bigger, better-funded company you’re building…takes your idea?

Dominic Loehle, Senior Investment Manager at HTGF, understands the appeal of founders looking to build top-tier businesses. AI Foundation Other.

A startup or developer can quickly get a paid product working using someone else’s complex big language model.

“However, in the long term, they are threatened by this fact, as it should be expected that Open AI, Google and others will certainly align their own development roadmaps of future features with the success of related wrapper apps, ” They said. Said.

The Sider.ai app is owned by Boston-registered company Vidline. it Introduced a feature called ChatPDF in March which lets users upload PDFs to the chatbot for a basic fee of $10 per month.

When contacted by Insider, Vidline CEO Joel Liu said his company was “not looking to point fingers,” but there was “a speculation” a few months ago that OpenAI might follow up with a PDF update for ChatGPIT. .

“As a small startup among other chat PDF service providers, we understand that chatting with PDF-like files is a natural progression for their chat experience,” Liu told Insider, referring to the OpenAI update.

“Despite a solid growth path, we are prepared for the impact of updates to OpenAI,” he said.

Like any founder worth his salt, he is exploring other ideas – adding other, innovative options and the ability to work with different AI models such as anthropic cloud , They also plan to integrate ChatGPT into Sider.ai’s web browser extension, which they say has been downloaded by 2 million users.

Damon Chen, founder of PDF.ai, wrote on He said he was “optimistic” about the future of his company following the update on OpenAI, which launched in May. He believes that OpenAI will not implement more specific PDF-related add-ons.

I’m optimistic https://t.co/ztAlGd88cd! Because I don’t think ChatGPT will ever implement the small PDF-related features that customers eagerly demand. Of course, I believe the smaller players will leave or won’t want to start in the first place, and the big players with VC money will die down once… https://t.co/h9KnROaWtI – Damon Chen (@damengchen) 29 October 2023

still, Jin Fan, senior AI scientist at Nvidia Thinks it’s not worth the effort.

“Before you get excited about a shiny startup idea, ask yourself this: Could OpenAI/Anthropic/Microsoft add this feature with 3 engineers in a hackathon?” He has written. “The number of “yeses” in the above is astonishing. Happy Halloween in the thinly veiled graveyard.”

It’s likely that OpenAI will add more features to ChatGPT, and remove more add-on apps that can’t differentiate themselves.

As an anonymous venture capitalist who backed the ChatGPT rapper startup told Insider: “Just wait until ChatGPT shuts down and see which emperors have no clothes.”

