Preparing for entrepreneurial success with 21st century innovations

Everyone knows that our world is changing technologically so rapidly that, as a business owner, one must keep up with the latest trends and innovations. Pasco Hernando State College (PHSC) is at the forefront of helping entrepreneurs, especially experienced ones, overcome these challenges and use them to grow their businesses.

On Friday, October 27, PHSC celebrated the opening of its Entrepreneurship (known as eSHIP) Innovation Center with a ribbon cutting. Additionally, in honor of National Veterans Small Business Week, the college organized a Veterans Entrepreneurship Symposium.

Their Innovation Center, also known as Maker Space, is located in the “A” Building on North Campus, located at 11415 Ponce de Leon Blvd., about three miles north of Brooksville. This classroom is like a “playroom” for technology lovers. It includes four 3-D printers, a computer with the latest AutoCAD software, a machine for making advertising buttons, a 3-D printing pen kit, a T-shirt imprinting machine and other “toys” that will keep a person busy. hours. However, these are not “toys”. They are cutting-edge tools for anyone who wants to create something for their business or organization. The maker space will be open to the public as well as students. Fees will be charged for the use of machines and supplies.

Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs Sonia Thorne was one of those involved in the creation of the eChip Innovation Center. The project began two years ago as a way for the college to connect with the community, and with the help of a state grant the idea came to fruition.

“This is a place where students and community members can come and brainstorm, prototype and develop their ideas into reality,” Dr. Thorne said.

What is exciting is that the college is bringing this program to high schools by training some teachers in the counties served by PHSC.

Dr. Chris Brantley, assistant dean for workforce development, commented, “We trained them [the teachers] New entrepreneurship skills and paradigm shift because it is different than twenty years ago. This allows them to go back to their classrooms, take what they’ve learned and incorporate it into their lesson plans and help their students get the mindset they need to thrive as they grow up. , then they will get the opportunity to think about opening their own business. Business.”

Dr. Ashley Cobb, director of the Bachelor of Applied Science program at PHSC, participated in a national summit on entrepreneurship and has Maker Space credentials.

Dr. Laurie Harmon’s background is in business and management. Since she has experience in the workforce field, she was hired to run the maker space.

After a tour of the Maker Space classroom, PHSC staff and administrators; Reggie Wilson, provost of PHSC; Bob Hatfield, aide to Congressman Gus Bilirakis; Andrea Brevenik, General Counsel and Chief of Staff of PHSC; and representatives from the Greater Hernando Chamber of Commerce came out for the official ribbon cutting.

After the ribbon cutting, many people moved to the B Building for the Veteran Entrepreneurship Seminar. Many vendors had tables displaying literature eager to help veterans.

Omar Fuentes, an eight-year veteran of the Marine Corps, was the keynote speaker. After leaving the army, he moved into the financial sector, working in the investment and banking sectors. Fuentes has worked with organizations focused on experiential entrepreneurship and is now in health care technology that uses AI to help physicians with patient management. In his speech, he stressed the importance of not giving up even when you don’t immediately achieve your goals, using his own experiences as examples of many failures on the path to success.

Another speaker was Ricardo Foster, founder of Infinity Aero Club. Foster is a Navy veteran who grew up with a passion for flying. He enrolled in flight school in the Army but was not successful in the program. Instead, he moved into naval intelligence. When he retired from the Navy, he started several businesses that failed. He learned from his failures and realized that having a business plan and enough money were two key elements of a successful business.

His main focus now is Infinity Aero Club, a non-profit organization he founded in 2020 to introduce aviation to underprivileged young men and women through practical instruction in business operations, aviation maintenance, and even flight training. Had started to. Foster funds most of the program herself, but she also runs the organization through donations, fundraising campaigns, and fees charged for the program.

Foster is now working with some high schools to bring an aerospace curriculum into schools and in the spring, they will start an afterschool program for students to learn how to fly drones. He is a deeply spiritual man who “walks out by faith”, as he says, to fulfill his mission.

Another Navy veteran who spoke Friday afternoon was Daryl Hycht, founder of Switzer Hycht Group, a consulting firm that specializes in helping new business owners. He is also the author of “Where’s the Chief”, a book on military leadership within the Navy, and founder/president of the Hillsborough County Black Chamber of Commerce.

He told the story of how his entrepreneurial journey began in his childhood when his father was fired from his job. Their father bought candy, potato chips and other snacks at wholesale prices and asked his children to sell them to neighbors. That “can do” spirit followed him throughout his thirty-year career in the Navy and to the present day as a successful businessman and patron.

For more information about the Center for Entrepreneurship Innovation, contact Dr. Laurie Harmon [email protected],

Photos of the inauguration of the Entrepreneurship (known as eSHIP) Innovation Center

