Premium Indian whiskey is booming

The Paul John Distillery in Goa houses twenty-five thousand barrels of whiskey, allowing workers and visitors to enjoy the enticing aroma of the grains and spirits. Mostly imported Bourbon barrels, each casket holds 200 liters of single malt. The drink is made from Indian barley and is distilled and aged in contrast to the bleak Scottish conditions. Goa is a tropical beach paradise on the west coast of India. The whiskey, which Paul John has been producing in India since 2008, is still award-winning and delicious. “It’s as good as Scotch,” says Marco Nigholt, a Dutch visitor to the distillery who is a whiskey lover.

Many Indians like hard liquor. Spirits and the so-called “ready-to-drink” category, which includes things like pre-mixed gin and tonics, account for 40% of the Indian alcoholic-beverage market by volume. Neeta Kapoor of industry body International Spirits and Wines Association of India believes most of it is whiskey. In fact, what is used for whiskey in India is nothing like that, but a jaggery-based spirit with whiskey-like taste, color and branding. Pale spirits like Bagpiper and Officer’s Choice are among the country’s most popular tipples. Scotch, in contrast, attracts a 150% import duty and has traditionally been reserved for the wealthy.

Yet Indian demand for all types of liquor is increasing along with the country’s economy. Already the world’s fifth-largest wine market, India accounted for a third of global growth in the industry in 2021-22, according to market-analysis firm International Wine & Spirit Research (IWSR). The industry expects alcohol sales in India to grow by about 6% per year, not least because half of Indians are under 25, which is the (often ignored) legal drinking age in many states. According to iWSR, Scottish single malt consumption in premium beverages is set to double by volume between 2020 and 2022. Despite the number of Indians drinking Scotch being very small, India is now its largest export market.

The combination of increasing demand and high import costs has created an opportunity for home-made premium products. The first Indian single malt, Amrit (or “elixir of immortality”), was launched in 2004 and now has many competitors. Paul John’s parent company, John Distilleries, established its single-malt distillery in Goa in 2008, and began selling its first bottles in India in 2015. Since then it has won over 300 international awards. Indri, a new distiller based in the northern state of Haryana, won “Best in Show Double Gold” at the Whiskey of the World Awards in the US in October. A barman at the whiskey bar at the Radisson Blu hotel in Bengaluru, India’s tech capital, believes that four out of every ten whiskey orders he ships are for Indian brands. No one is cheap. Indian single malts sell for as much as imported Scotch, and often even more.

Three factors are driving the rise. Beyond India’s overall growth, the first fact is that its service-based model has disproportionately benefited members of the country’s educated middle class. This is manifested not only in rising premium-liquor sales but also in the rapidly growing number of high-end bars across the country. Another, related reason is that alcohol, long frowned upon in civilized society, is now becoming more socially acceptable.

Finally, Indians’ growing confidence in their country’s progress is increasing enthusiasm for domestic products. (Some have no choice: As part of India’s “self-reliance” policy, a network of 4,000 stores run by the military for service members and veterans has not been allowed to sell imported liquor since 2020.)

Liquor companies are gearing up to meet the increasing demand. The Paul John Distillery plans to double its capacity to 25,000 barrels per year. Global companies are also waiting for this action. Last year, multinational liquor company Diageo launched its own Indian single malt, Godavan. Sazerac, an American whiskey maker and investor in John Distilleries, has almost doubled its stake in the firm. Morale is rising.

Source: www.economist.com