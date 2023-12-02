SIBU, Dec 2 – The Sarawak government has a new youth technopreneur portfolio to strengthen the state’s entrepreneurs through the digital economy, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

Speaking at the Sarawak Youth Day 2023 held at the Kapit Civic Center here today, he said it would be under the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Development.

“The Young Technopreneur Portfolio aims to equip today’s youth with the technological components that are critical to today’s business.

“I believe the ministry will deliver and design high-impact programs in Sarawak by harnessing innovation and digital technology among Sarawak’s young entrepreneurs,” he said.

His speech was read out by Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Abang Johari said youth are important in the development of Sarawak, so the government has implemented several initiatives and allocated a large amount of money every year for the development of youth and their talents.

He pointed out that in the recent Sarawak Budget 2023, the government allocated RM6.1 million to enhance the implementation of programs for youth talent development, including sports and culture.

Additionally, a sum of RM2 million was allocated for the development of young entrepreneurs to shape and increase the income of Sarawak’s youth.

“A total budget of RM8.1 million will be used for various holistic programs including the International Youth Mental Health Conference; International E-Sports Games; National Extreme Sports Challenge; International and Sarawak Youth Volunteer Day; Youth Environment Programme; Youth Entrepreneur Setup ; and many more,” he said.

Thus, he called on the youth to take advantage of the opportunities in the many development initiatives implemented by the government.

Abang Johari also noted that ensuring Sarawak will continue to develop, the government has a clear foundation and direction for the youth under the Post Covid Development Strategy 2030.

“Sarawak needs new talents on innovation and digital technology in various sectors such as volunteerism, economic development, sports and creative industries,” he said.

Also present at the event were Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Enterprise Development Sarawak Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu. – Borneo Post

Source: www.malaymail.com