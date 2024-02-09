Premier League clubs agree minimum standard of environmental action

The Premier League released a statement today saying that a new Premier League environmental sustainability commitment has been agreed following two days of meetings with clubs.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND – AUGUST 29: Patrick Bamford of Leeds United celebrates after scoring for his team , [+] The first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor in Burnley, England on August 29, 2021. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) getty images

‘Outline long-term environmental ambitions’

The commitment outlines four operational measures, which will build on existing actions and provide a basis for outlining long-term environmental ambitions. they are:

1. Develop a strong environmental sustainability policy by the end of the 2024/25 season

2. Nominate a senior employee to lead the club’s environmental sustainability activities

3. Develop greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions datasets (Scope 1, 2 and 3) by the end of the 2025/26 season and work towards a standardized football-wide approach to measuring emissions.

4. Support the development of a common framework for action through the Premier League Sustainability Working Group (PLSWG)

The statement confirms that ‘the measures have been developed following extensive consultation with clubs and the Premier League Sustainability Working Group, which was established last year to help shape and inform environmental practices across the league.’

What effect will this have?

According to the Sport Positive League dataset (the latest update of which is in March), the majority of Premier League clubs have an environmental policy or strategy. These range from a statement on the club’s website to a large-scale description of their activities, environmental footprint, reporting and ambition. Setting a date to make something happen is a strong move for all clubs.

It is important to nominate a senior employee to lead environmental sustainability activities, to ensure it remains on the agenda and is driven forward. At Premier League clubs this currently ranges from head of sustainability and sustainability manager roles to communications, facilities and operations.

Six Premier League clubs currently publicly share some or all of their carbon footprint – Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace. Some clubs know their emissions footprint but do not currently report publicly on scopes 1, 2 and 3, beyond SECR regulations. Other clubs are earlier on the journey of capturing data, but most are well on their way to understanding their bottom line. Having a standardized football-wide approach would provide a level playing field.

The development of a common framework for action through the PLSWG is an important commitment, as the power of collective and integrated action in football is key to ambition, action and success at scale.