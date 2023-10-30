Premier Foods aims to build cooler cupboard with £34m Fuel10K acquisition

Premier Foods, owner of nostalgic brands like Bisto Gravy and Ambrosia Custard, has shut down breakfast food company Fuel10K as it aims to find products that resonate with younger consumers (Fuel10K).

Premier Foods, owner of nostalgic brands like Bisto Gravy and Ambrosia Custard, has bought breakfast brand Fuel10K as it aims to find products that appeal to younger generations.

Premier Foods will pay an upfront £29.6 million and at least £4 million at a later date for Fuel10K, which makes “protein-enriched” granola, oat products and drinks.

It adds a brand strongly targeted towards the younger demographic to Premier Foods’ portfolio, which mostly consists of classic names from British food.

Fuel10K was founded in 2012 and made a profit of £500,000 on sales of £18.5 million last year.

Premier Foods CEO Alex Whitehouse said the deal builds on his company’s acquisition of The Spice Tailor in 2022 and the launch of Ambrosia Porridge Pots this year. And earn profits through the application of our branded growth model. Fuel10K provides us with an ideal platform to accelerate our expansion into the breakfast category based on our recent successful launch of Ambrosia Porridge Pots.

“With a protein-rich product range and a differentiated category positioning attractive to the younger demographic, we expect to deliver significant and profitable growth of FUEL10K through the deployment of our successful branded growth model.”

Barney Mauleverer, co-founder of Fuel10K, said: “We are very excited to hand over the reigns to the owner of such a large group of UK brands. Having built the foundation from start-up, the FUEL10K brand is now ready to accelerate into the future and achieve even greater things. I couldn’t think of a better custodian for our brand than Premier Foods to hand over what we have started and make the most of such a great opportunity.

