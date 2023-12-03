Premier Dallas hair replacement studio Follicure Inc. releases new resource for caring for growing hair

Follicure Inc. Dallas hair replacement experts share hair care tips as you age

Dallas, TX –News Direct– KISS PR Brand Story

As we age, problems like hair thinning and fall start occurring. Here at FoliCure, Inc. There are several hair care tips from non-surgical hair restoration experts that can help you reduce or avoid them.

First of all, trimming your hair should be done regularly. Do this at least every six to eight weeks to avoid split ends and encourage hair growth. Next, you need to avoid hair products with harsh ingredients. Buy light and nourishing ingredients like keratin, argan oil, and aloe vera.

You should wash your hair only occasionally. The aging scalp produces less oil; Thus, you need to change your washing routine accordingly. This will help reduce the use of heat styling tools as they can damage your hair.

You also need to avoid or reduce being stressed. This is because chronic stress can affect the health and appearance of hair. Taking vitamins is also important for hair. Protein, collagen and essential vitamins in your diet can help improve the health of hair inside and out.

Last but not least, try hair replacement options like Follicure Hair. If you’ve tried all other options but haven’t gotten the results you expect, Follicure’s hair replacement service may be right for you. Contact Follicure Dallas Hair Replacement Studio today for a free consultation and learn more about the benefits of non-surgical hair restoration!

Source: DFW Follicure Dallas’ Hair Restoration Experts Give Top 7 Strategies for Taking Care of Older Hair

media Contact

Pam Florrig

(214) 691-5700

Follicure Hair, Inc. driving directions

Dallas Hair Replacement Studio, Follicure Inc.

Release ID: 827658

View source version on newsdirect.com:

Source