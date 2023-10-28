Premarket Stocks: Big Tech Earnings Could Make or Break This Market

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a customer? you can sign up right here, You can listen to the audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.

In a volatile economic environment marked by geopolitical unrest, concerns about the Federal Reserve and rising Treasury yields, investors are keeping a close eye This week’s Big Tech earnings show where the volatile stock market may be headed next.

The world’s largest multinational companies can give Wall Street some insight into how the global economy is doing.

What is happening: On Tuesday, Microsoft and Google’s parent company Alphabet – two of the so-called Magnificent Seven tech companies that have led the market this year – released strong third-quarter earnings.

Yet, there is still more Coming this week from Amazon and Meta. Nvidia and Apple will report later this month. The top tech companies – Apple, Amazon, Nvidia, Microsoft and Alphabet – together make up a quarter of the S&P 500’s value, giving them a major influence on investors’ portfolios. This means investors are watching earnings especially closely to predict where the market will go next.

Tuesday’s results were a good start. Alphabet reported quarterly sales of $76.69 billion, up 11% from the same period last year. The company also made a profit of $19.69 billion in the quarter.

Meanwhile, Microsoft posted revenue of $56.5 billion, representing a 13% year-over-year sales increase that also beat expectations. Microsoft’s quarterly profit reached $22.3 billion, up 27% from the year-ago period.

Microsoft shares rose nearly 4% in premarket trading, giving traders a sigh of relief. Alphabet shares fell nearly 6% — the company beat analysts’ expectations on revenue and earnings per share, but lagged in its cloud business, sending the stock down.

Big tech controls the market: Excluding Big Tech, the average earnings of S&P 500 companies will decline 5% this quarter, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data. With them, S&P 500 earnings are expected to be flat.

Nvidia is expected to be the largest contributor to earnings growth for the entire S&P 500 in particular this quarter, according to FactSet data. If the company is excluded, the S&P 500’s earnings decline for the quarter would widen from 0.4% to 1.8%, the company estimates.

But in a market where technology weighs so heavily, problems can arise. “Big Tech’s valuations pose a risk to broader markets, as Big Tech has contributed to nearly all of the stock market’s year-to-date gains,” said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of Bahnsen Group. “The lack of market breadth shows that investors still tend to chase momentum and get overly excited about different market themes and stories, such as artificial intelligence.”

This also shows that there is not much scope for error in Big Tech’s earnings. Until the reports of all the big tech companies come, investors will remain confused.

“The Magnificent Seven’s move after earnings will be very impressive,” said Louis Navellier, chairman of Navellier & Associates.

US and Gulf countries target ‘secret’ Hamas investment portfolio of up to $1 billion

The United States, along with some Middle Eastern countries, is stepping up efforts to target a “secret” Hamas investment portfolio that government officials believe is worth up to $1 billion, my colleague Matt Egan reports.

To target Hamas’s investment portfolio, a US official said Tuesday the Treasury Department is working with Gulf Cooperation Council members: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Following Hamas terror attacks on Israel, US and Saudi officials on Tuesday convened an emergency meeting in Riyadh of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center, which consists of the United States and the GCC nations. The meeting was originally scheduled to take place in November.

The US official said efforts to use the TFTC, created in 2017, to attack Hamas, Hezbollah and other Iranian-aligned terrorist groups have doubled since Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, including, where relevant, Also includes timely sharing. And actionable information.

Last week, the Treasury imposed sanctions on individuals who officials say are managing assets in a “secret” Hamas investment portfolio valued at between $400 million and $1 billion, according to a U.S. official Could. The official said the portfolio is generating significant amounts of revenue for Hamas.

Treasury said the global portfolio of investments includes companies operating “under the guise of legitimate businesses” in Sudan, Algeria, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.

“We cannot tolerate a world in which the fundraisers of Hamas and other terrorist organizations live and work with impunity, abusing the financial system to sustain their terror.” Brian Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said during prepared remarks at an emergency TFTC meeting.

Apple announced its second product event of the season a month after introducing its new iPhone 15 lineup. As my colleague Samantha Murphy Kelly reports, new iMacs are likely.

The company sent out invitations to members of the media for a scheduled keynote on Monday, October 30 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, which is later than the event usually starts. It will be accessible only via livestream; Apple usually holds its product launches both in person and online.

The tagline of the event – ​​“Spooky Fast” – is a clear nod to the potential unveiling of its next-generation silicon chip, the M3, as well as Halloween. The company is expected to showcase new iMac computers with new powerful chipsets which will also increase Mac sales. Mac sales have been low this year.

“Weak demand, excess inventory and the deteriorating macroeconomic environment were factors contributing to the sharp decline in shipments of traditional PCs,” market research firm IDC said earlier this year.

