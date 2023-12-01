Dublin, December 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018-2028F” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) market was valued at US$ 557.28 million in 2022 and is projected to grow substantially, reaching US$ 890.47 million by 2028 with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.22%.

The report highlights the key drivers, challenges and trends shaping the global PGT market. The increasing incidence of genetic disorders is an important driver, with individuals and couples increasingly turning to PGT to reduce the risk of genetic disorders in their children. Advancements in genetic screening technologies increase the accuracy and accessibility of PGT procedures, contributing to market growth. Additionally, increasing demand for in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures boosts the adoption of PGT services.

Increasing incidence of genetic disorders: The increasing incidence of genetic disorders increases the demand for PGT, which enables couples with a family history or genetic mutation to identify unaffected embryos before implantation. Advances in genetic screening technologies: Technological innovations increase the accuracy and efficiency of PGT, making it more accessible and feasible for a wider range of individuals and couples. Increasing demand for IVF procedures: The increasing demand for IVF procedures has greatly driven the adoption of PGT as it increases the success rate of fertility treatments and ensures healthy pregnancies.

Ethical and Ethical Concerns: The use of PGT to select for specific traits raises ethical concerns about potential discrimination based on genetic structure and ethical questions about abortion in cases of genetic diseases. Inaccuracies and False Positives/Negatives: Inaccuracies in PGT may lead to the selection of embryos with genetic diseases or the discarding of healthy embryos, affecting the chances of a successful pregnancy. Limited reach and awareness: PGT is relatively new, its availability varies by region. Limited access and low awareness of PGT services may be a barrier for some individuals or couples.

Increasing number of fertility clinics providing PGT services: The increasing number of fertility clinics providing PGT services expands access to genetic testing, making it more accessible to a wider population.

Process Section: Pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) dominates the process segment, which is used to identify specific genetic defects or chromosomal abnormalities in the embryo before implantation.

Reagents and consumables lead the product segment, providing essential components for conducting PGT processes.

Technology Section: Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology dominates the PGT technology segment for its accuracy and sensitivity in genetic analysis.

Application Section: Aneuploidy screening is the major application of PGT, helping fertility clinics select embryos with the correct chromosomal content.

End-use segment: Hospitals are the primary end-use segment of the PGT market, attracting a large number of patients seeking fertility treatment.

Europe: Europe is leading the global PGT market due to well-developed health care systems, advanced medical facilities, and regulatory framework governing assisted reproductive technologies and genetic testing.

The global preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) market is poised for significant growth due to increasing incidence of genetic disorders, advancements in genetic screening technologies, and increasing demand for IVF procedures. Ethical and ethical concerns, inaccuracies, and limited awareness pose challenges to market growth, but the increasing number of fertility clinics offering PGT services expands access to genetic testing.

Report Attribute Description number of pages 189 forecast period 2023 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2023 (USD). $557.28 million Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $890.47 million compound annual growth rate 8.2% Area covered global

