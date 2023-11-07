By Amina Niasse

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) – Some Americans priced out of the tight residential real estate market are turning to manufactured homes, helping an early recovery in sales of a much less expensive home-buying option. Is.

According to the Census Bureau, shipments of manufactured homes had increased for five consecutive months through August, the most recent month for which data is available. They rose 7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 89,000 from 83,000 in March, the lowest since May 2020.

The combination of high mortgage interest rates and high prices for both new and existing properties has put buying a home beyond the reach of many potential buyers. This appears to be increasing demand in the prefab housing market, a sector that has lost market share over the past decade. “Interest rates are pushing people who are on the verge of being able to build a new custom home out of business,” said Brian Abramson, CEO of Method Homes, a high-end modular home builder. “Interest in prefab homes will continue because it is a window for construction.”

Unlike homes built on site, Abramson said factory-built homes do not require as much labor on site and do not suffer the project cost-overruns that “stick-built” homes do.

Abramson said Method Homes saw a 10% increase in incoming business during the third quarter this year, despite no growth in 2022.

overcoming stigma

Increased rates on home loans in response to the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike cycle have cut into buyer affordability, according to Mortgage.com, with the average mortgage payment cost for a new home loan taken out in September rising 11 percent from last year’s average of $1,941. % is more. Bankers Association. The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 7.90% last month, the highest in two decades.

As of May, the most recent month for which data is available, the median price of a manufactured home was $129,900, according to Census data. Even after including a typical building cost of about $110,000, a pre-fab home comes in about 40% cheaper than new or existing site-built homes.

But despite such a wide price gap, the prefabricated industry has struggled to gain market share following the 2007–2009 financial crisis, largely due to consumers’ concerns that cheaper prices translate into lower quality, said Danushka, assistant vice president. Nanayakkara said. Forecast at the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB).

“There is a stigma attached to modular panelized construction because people think of it as mobile homes,” Nanayakkara said. “At the same time there are real challenges in terms of transportation, finding factories that can produce in such quantities, and the time constraints of moving these large buildings. Building codes in some cities also limit this off-site production which can make a Play a role.”

Most modular manufacturing factories are concentrated in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, where modular market share exceeds the national average of 2%, said Devin Perry, executive director of business improvement programs at NAHB.

“As some of the problems in the traditional on-site construction world increase, primarily labor and material shortages, as the constraints increase, people begin to consider alternative methods,” Perry said. “This is providing an opportunity for modular to gain more market share.”

Reporting by Amina Niasse; Editing by Dan Burns and Andrea Ricci

