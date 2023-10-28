Bitcoin has once again reclaimed $34,000 despite excitement over the possibility of a spot Bitcoin ETF being approved soon. Next, one needs to look at the predictions of some analysts who have considered the future trajectory of the flagship cryptocurrency from its current price action.

Where is Bitcoin going from $34,000?

In a post shared on his If so, the crypto token could rise to $37,000 to $38,000.

Still interesting to keep an eye on #Bitcoin, Fighting $34.7K as resistance, through which a breakout should reach $37-38K. On the other hand, the area between $32.6-33.1K is a zone of longing, if we get there. Corrections in upward trends usually occur quite quickly. pic.twitter.com/DTOYcoCQIK – Michael van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) 26 October 2023

He also suggested that $32,600 and $33,100 were key support levels to keep an eye on as he labeled them “zones of longing.” Another crypto analyst, Cryptotony, estimates that Bitcoin could still rise to $36,000 before “rejecting and letting the range begin.”

$BTC , $USD – Updates Still looking for a rise to $36,000 before rejecting the range and starting over. I’ll be long as long as we’re above $30,000, personally, as we entered at $29,000 Range bound environment is where #Altcoins Will flourish and capital will roam pic.twitter.com/TC09TWWHll – Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) 27 October 2023

Bitcoin halving has become an important metric in predicting price as the event approaches. In line with this, crypto analyst CryptoCon noted that the 2-year cumulative band MVRV (Market Value to Realized Value) indicates that a pre-halving crisis has occurred.

With this in mind, CryptoCoin seemed bullish on crypto tokens as he said that “Bitcoin has something special ahead for us.” The analyst recently predicted that Bitcoin could reach $45,000 as early as November based on historical data and analysis of previous cycles.

Another crypto analyst, Crypto Rover, also using technical analysis noted that a bullish flag was being broken on the charts. This shows that the rally already experienced may be nothing compared to the rally to come.

Bitcoin in a league of its own

Many crypto analysts have, over time, noticed the relationship between BTC and the stock market. It is said that whenever stocks fall, Bitcoin tends to fall and whenever these stocks rise, it tends to trend upward. However, recent data suggests that this trend may be coming to an end (for now, at least).

In a post on the Bitcoin is up more than 28% in October, while the Nasdaq and S&P500 have had a relatively quiet month, gaining just over 3% each for the month.

Bitcoin is also hitting new heights (this year) in its dominance over the broader crypto market. Data from TradingView shows that the coin’s dominance is currently near 54%. The leading cryptocurrency has been on a bullish trend since the beginning of the year and has not seen any significant competition from Ethereum despite talk about ‘the flipping’.

