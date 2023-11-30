Last year, Forrester predicted that public sector hesitancy would hinder crisis preparedness. The choice at the time was straightforward but not necessarily simple: build and strengthen COVID-19-era efficiencies or return to pre-pandemic business as usual. We advise public sector leaders to use 2023 to prepare to help business and society cope with the next big wave of global change driven by rising systemic risks. Public sector leaders who heeded our warnings strengthened their talent pools, improved trust with clients and retained their hard-won crisis capabilities.

In 2024, Forrester expects proactive government leaders to take decisive action to manage imminent global challenges on two fronts. Domestically, governments will seek to maximize economic opportunity while limiting social disruption from a generic AI boom. Abroad, allied democracies will accelerate their response to the changing international order as emboldened authoritarian powers flex their economic and military muscle. Forrester’s predictions for the public sector in 2024 include:

Governments will create three regional technology markets while advancing digital sovereignty. The shadow of a gray zone war will culminate in nearly two years of rising tech protectionism in three distinct tech markets: the EU, the Sino-Russian, and the US-led Indo-Pacific. The final tipping point could come from increasingly restricted exports of advanced technology, digital regulation regimes of online services and platforms in different markets, or both. Regardless, the emergence of three markets for technological development and adoption will force public and private sector organizations to adjust their supply chains and the global tech industrial complex, which includes Microsoft, NVIDIA, and IBM, to decide Whom they want to serve and from where. Kindril has already called for the separation of its China business, which will affect about 6,000 employees.

Skills shortage will thwart half of government efforts to address the talent shortage with AI. Facing waves of civil service retirements and employee burnout, governments will experiment with GenAI to preserve the irreplaceable intellectual property that these people would otherwise take with them. But these efforts will be hampered by persistent technical skills gaps and a lack of competitive compensation and rewards to attract new talent with AI skills. In response, some organizations will resort to costly outsourcing while others will encourage employees to acquire relevant skills, such as through microcredential courses.

Facing waves of civil service retirements and employee burnout, governments will experiment with GenAI to preserve the irreplaceable intellectual property that these people would otherwise take with them. But these efforts will be hampered by persistent technical skills gaps and a lack of competitive compensation and rewards to attract new talent with AI skills. In response, some organizations will resort to costly outsourcing while others will encourage employees to acquire relevant skills, such as through microcredential courses. Disinformation generated by GenAI will fail to change the course of national elections. The tech industry and governments will launch a number of tools that will disrupt counterproductive efforts by state and non-state actors to influence opinion and destabilize society. These efforts will focus on limiting the spread of disinformation rather than its creation. Why? Because the real threat lies not in its existence but in its distribution – whether generated by AI or by humans. In 2024, we expect solutions like Google’s toxic speech recognizer Jigsaw and government initiatives like the US National Cybersecurity Strategy Implementation Plan to be the beginning of widespread computing. The technology industry will be driven forward by private sector companies that redirect their spending to platforms that accelerate their efforts to curb AI-powered disinformation, misinformation and online toxicity.

