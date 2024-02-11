Prediction: These could be the best-performing Artificial Intelligence (AI) stocks by 2030 The Motley Fool

Do you remember the first time you heard about this weird thing called “the cloud”? This was probably around 2010. Many said this would be a huge boon for tech companies – and they were right.

Spending on public cloud usage is expected to grow from $31 billion in 2015 to nearly $200 billion in 2023. MicrosoftIntelligent Cloud and Amazon(AMZN 2.71%) Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides a tremendous revenue stream with an annual run rate of more than $100 billion. This technique has been playing a key role in the total returns of over 900% for both stocks since 2015.

Artificial intelligence (AI) seems to be the next big thing. Some say it will be as transformative as the Internet. The International Monetary Fund says it will replace about 40% of jobs worldwide, and data compiled by Statista shows the AI ​​market will grow sixfold from $300 billion this year to more than $1.8 trillion by 2030.

Here are four companies that are taking advantage of the rise in AI and have the potential to make investors very happy over the next six years.

palantir

palantir (PLTR -0.53% ) is a popular stock, and deserves a lot of hype. Managing, analyzing and using data to optimize decision making are at the core of its business. And its platforms for the private sector and governments use AI to do just that.

Palantir’s latest product, the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), is also built for the defense and private sectors, where it is deployed on customer’s networks and leverages large language models (LLM). What does this actually mean? Here’s an example from Palantir.

Let’s say you’re a military operator in charge of forces in the field, and data says the enemy is gathering equipment nearby. The operator can visualize the area and ask questions, such as “What enemy units are nearby?” and “What are the potential enemy formations?” Then, they can direct drones or satellites to capture photos. Using this technology assists the operator in making planning and operational decisions.

Palantir has historically performed well in terms of defense revenue. This is a great source of income because governments have deep pockets. However, the private sector also offers a huge market.

The company’s commercial revenue increased 32% year-over-year (YOY) to $284 million in Q4 2023 (accelerating from 23% YOY growth in Q3), and government revenue increased 11% to $324 million. Palantir was profitable for the fifth consecutive quarter based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) – an impressive feat for a high-growth tech company.

The stock trades at 25 times sales, which isn’t cheap, but using sales estimates this falls to 20 on a forward basis. There is short-term risk due to valuations, so consider buying over time. In the long term, Palantir’s AI credentials are top notch.

UiPath

Here’s a phrase to add to your vocabulary: Robotic Process Automation (RPA). It takes tedious and non-value added tasks and automates them.

For example, a mortgage broker may spend hours reviewing emails, downloading attachments, and manually entering data into the application. With RPA, this can be automated, freeing up brokers to focus on higher-level tasks like communicating with underwriters and reaching out to customers. What is this an example of? UiPath (PATH 8.17%) can do for its customers.

Talking about customers, UiPath has more than 10,800 customers, and they deliver $1.4 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR). UiPath’s third quarter fiscal 2024 (three months ending October 31, 2023) sales grew 24% to $326 million, which is impressive given the challenging economic environment in 2023. UiPath also has a fortress-like balance sheet with $1.8 billion in cash and investments and no long-term debt.

UiPath faces stiff competition in a fragmented industry, which may be the most significant risk for investors. The company isn’t even GAAP profitable, although it is cash-flow positive. The stock trades at 11 times sales, which is reasonable for the industry.

RPA has the potential to save companies huge amounts of money by automating low-level tasks, and UiPath could be a significant long-term beneficiary of this trend.

Evolve Technologies

Before I delve deeper into this company, please note that this stock has a market cap of less than $1 billion, making it more speculative than others. It is important to manage risk, so speculative stocks should only occupy a set portion of your portfolio depending on your age, i.e., how much time you have to recover losses, and risk tolerance. With that understanding, Evolve Technologies (EVLV) sells fascinating technology that could save your life (and probably make investors a lot of money, too).

Currently, when entering a stadium or other venue, people stand in line to pass through a metal detector one by one, empty their pockets, and undergo a second screening, often with a stick. This is ineffective, and items are often missed.

Evolve’s technology is different. Multiple people can walk through AI-powered machines, and detectors look at various characteristics, such as shape, to identify a gun or knife, rather than alerting to everything metal like car keys. Alerts show security personnel where the object is detected and they move it from there.

Schools, hospitals and stadiums are Evolve’s target customers. Many major sports teams, school districts, and medical complexes are already using it. Final ARR in Q3 2023 was $66 million, up 129% year-over-year, and membership grew 137% to more than 4,000. With a market cap of $676 million, Evolve trades at a reasonable 10x ARR and has great potential.

Amazon

I said there was at least one company in this article you’ve never heard of, but it probably isn’t it. Amazon Known for its online marketplace, it will also benefit greatly from AI as AWS is the world’s leading cloud services provider.

AI software requires lots of data, and much of it will be processed in the cloud. Amazon also offers other AI solutions, such as basic models – which allow users to tailor AI software to their needs.

Amazon recently released its Q4 2023 earnings, and they were fantastic. Total revenue increased 14% to $170 billion, with significant growth in cash flow and operating income. As shown below, the stock rose but is still trading below its five-year average based on sales and cash flow.

AI will give Amazon a boost that will delight investors in the years to come.

Source: www.fool.com