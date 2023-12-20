Prediction: The biggest (and most anticipated) stock splits for 2024 The Motley Fool

High priced stocks can become a problem. It may just be psychological, but paying $1,000 for a share of stock often seems like a raw deal. The special thing is that some people cannot afford such high expenses. Of course, options exist, such as fractional shares. Still how many investors In fact Need low priced stocks.

So, with that in mind, here are my picks for the biggest (and most anticipated) potential stock splits in 2024.

Fair Issac Corporation

It’s too good to ignore. this is my opinion blond Issac Corporation (fade 0.33%). Famous for its credit scoring system, Fair Issaac is one of the top performing stocks of the last 10 years.

In fact, $10,000 invested in Fair Issac in 2013 would have grown to $191,640 today.

Similarly, the share price of Fair Issac has also seen a rise. A share now trades at more than $1,100. The company last split its shares nearly 20 years ago on March 11, 2004, executing a 3-for-2 stock split.

Even if Fair Isaac does split, investors should consider owning its stock, as the company remains risky. Analysts expect Fair Isaac’s sales to grow 12% to $1.9 billion next year. Meanwhile, earnings per share (EPS) are expected to increase 21% to $28.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Sometimes a high price defines how a stock is perceived. case in point: Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG 1.31%).

Since its shares debuted through an initial public offering (IPO) on January 26, 2006, Chipotle’s shares have risen from about $40 to more than $2,300. Yet, in all that time, the company has never held a stock split.

Still, investors may finally get their wish in 2024. Recent stock splits from high-profile companies Amazon, AlphabetAnd Tesla Sparked renewed retail interest. For their part, Amazon and Alphabet recently set new 52-week highs.

In any case, Chipotle’s stock is expensive — even if the company executes a split. This is because stocks trade at a high price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple – and this is not affected by stock splits. With a Forward P/E of 52x, Chipotle is far more expensive than its fast food competitors McDonald’s (25x), starbucks (24x), and wendy (20x).

Chipotle is a red-hot stock, but investors should understand that shares will remain expensive even after the split.

NVIDIA

At the end, NVIDIA (NVDA -0.95% ) rounds out the list of most anticipated stock splits for 2024.

The company whose stock is the top performing stock Nasdaq 100 With a staggering 235% gain year-to-date, it should be considered a big winner of 2023. Demand for its high-powered graphics processing units (GPUs) – the brains behind today’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) innovations – is skyrocketing. As a result, Nvidia shares now trade at around $500 per share.

While it’s only been two and a half years since Nvidia last split its shares (in July 2021), the company may choose to do so again in 2024. After all, the last stock split (a 4-for-1 split) was announced when shares were trading in the $560 range.

Given how fast Nvidia is growing – and analysts’ estimates are rising – it’s hard to determine a valuation for Nvidia shares. Still, the stock’s volatility means Nvidia isn’t a good fit for every investment portfolio.

That said, long-term investors looking to stay invested for many years to come would be wise to consider adding Nvidia shares now. The AI ​​revolution is still in its early stages, and AI chip makers like Nvidia are making huge profits because of it.

And, at any rate, another Nvidia stock split would help more retail investors participate, and that would be a great thing.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, McDonald’s, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Nvidia, Starbucks, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Fair Isaac. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

