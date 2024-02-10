Prediction: Solana will reach $260 in 2025

In 2023, solana (CRYPTO:SOL) was one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies, up more than 1,000% for the year at one point. While it may be impossible to top that performance in 2024, there is reason to think Solana still has considerable upside from its current price of $100.

In fact, Solana may now be on track to recapture its all-time high of $260 by the end of 2025. Let’s take a closer look at what Solana needs to get right for this to happen.

increase in network activity

One of the most promising signs for Solana is the rapid development happening on its blockchain network. For example, new users recently reached their highest level since 2022. Overall network activity as measured by metrics such as Total Value Locked (TVL) is showing signs of improvement.

Most importantly, trading volume on Solana’s decentralized exchanges is growing rapidly. This sudden show of strength in decentralized finance (DeFi) is notable, as this is an area where Solana has historically lagged behind. In fact, by the end of 2023, Solana was starting to overtake its main rival Ethereum (Crypto:ETH) in terms of overall trading volume on its decentralized exchanges.

Solana vs Ethereum

This brings us to the No. 1 reason why I think Solana has the potential to skyrocket in value between now and the end of 2025: Solana is the blockchain most capable of replacing Ethereum as the market leader. . Since its launch in 2015, Ethereum has reigned supreme in the smart contract blockchain field. But now, almost a decade later, it looks like Solana may be ready to overtake Ethereum.

The story about Solana as the so-called “Ethereum killer” has been present since its launch in 2020 due to its superior transaction processing speeds and low costs. Now this narrative is really taking hold among high-profile institutional investors. For example, in late 2023, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest reported on CNBC that Solana was a faster, more cost-effective version of Ethereum. This soon led to a 20% increase in valuation.

However, keep in mind that Solana was trading at less than $10 at the end of 2022, and some traders thought it could eventually go to zero. So Solana is still a very risky, speculative investment.

Most notably, I am concerned that the recent surge of activity we are seeing on the Solana blockchain is really a lot of smoke and mirrors. For example, the recent surge in trading activity is coming from speculative buying and selling of Solana meme coins.

How high can Solana go?

Although the $260 price target for Solana may seem ultra-aggressive, it is actually not. By way of comparison, investment firm VanEck recently set a price target of $3,200 for Solana. And we have already seen Solana rising by almost 1,000% in 2023. So asking Solana to double or triple in price to reach the price at which it was trading less than three years ago does not seem beyond the scope of logic.

Additionally, if you do some quick back-of-the-envelope math, it’s possible to see a real path forward to $260. The total market cap of Ethereum is currently $277 billion, while the total market cap of Solana is $42 billion. So investors currently value Ethereum at 6.5 times more than Solana.

If you believe the investment thesis that Solana is eroding Ethereum’s dominance and positioning itself to eventually replace Ethereum as the market leader, then the market caps of both cryptos will unite at some point. Should be. From this perspective, Solana’s potential upside could be as high as $650!

Is the $260 price realistic?

For Solana to reach the $260 price target, a lot needs to go right. It will need to continue to chip away at Ethereum’s dominance in key market sectors, especially decentralized finance. It needs to convince more institutional investors that it truly has the potential to be an “Ethereum killer” and it needs to innovate at a rapid pace to attract new users and developers.

That being said, I’m extremely excited about Solana moving forward. The darkest days of “Crypto Winter” are now in the rearview mirror. Two years from now, I believe we will see Solana climb to an all-time high of $260.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions on Ethereum and Solana and recommends it. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Prediction: Solana to reach $260 in 2025 Originally published by The Motley Fool

