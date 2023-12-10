Prediction: Bitcoin to reach $1 trillion in 2024

Bitcoin (BTC -0.28%) has been a huge winner in 2023. The world’s leading digital asset is up 163% (as of December 7).

The current market cap of Bitcoin is $847 billion. Naturally, investors have their eyes set on the coveted $1 trillion mark. Perhaps this will bring the top cryptocurrency onto the radar of more of the financial and investment community.

Reaching this number represents a profit of 18% from today’s price. Not only do I think Bitcoin will reach this level sometime in 2024, but I also think $1 trillion could hit $1 trillion before the end of 2023.

Is there a better environment for Bitcoin?

The current situation could not be better for Bitcoin. here’s why.

In April 2024, Bitcoin will be halved. This is an event that occurs approximately every four years, and it cuts the rate at which new Bitcoin supply enters the market.

Previous halving events have been extremely optimistic for this cryptocurrency, both before and after they occurred. We are seeing this right now, with strong momentum driving the price of Bitcoin up 25% in the last month.

The recent price action may also be a direct result of optimism building for a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) finally coming to market. black RockFidelity, Arch Invest, invescoAnd wisdom treeApart from others, all have filed applications to introduce this product. The Securities and Exchange Commission could grant approval as early as next year.

There’s definitely a lot of anticipation for this one. Spot ETFs will essentially legitimize Bitcoin in the financial services industry. At the same time, they can open up a lot of new capital for people who want to invest in Bitcoin with a product that has been approved by regulators and is easy to trade.

We have seen that inflation has started to decline in recent months. And for the Federal Reserve, it could be seen as a clear sign that its efforts to curb rising prices in the economy by aggressively raising interest rates are working. This could prompt the central bank to cut rates sometime in 2024. This would be another bullish catalyst for riskier assets like Bitcoin.

This is a great environment for Bitcoin to shine.

think long term

It’s easy to get caught up in what’s happening now and what will happen over the next several months. But clearly, no one should buy Bitcoin unless they plan to hold it for the next five or 10 years. This is a long-term investment and should be treated as such.

Apart from the catalysts I mentioned above, why else would anyone want to own Bitcoin? I believe this comes from an important reason.

The conversation about Bitcoin focuses on the fact that it has absolute scarcity. There can only be 21 million coins. It is based on a certain supply limit that is set in Bitcoin’s software. This number can change, but only if the majority of nodes will accept it. Many experts believe this to be extremely unlikely.

So we have a fixed supply of assets that is growing against a world in which fiat, or government-backed currencies are constantly growing in number. Bitcoin can be seen as an attractive store of value.

However, like growth tech stocks, it is volatile, which may be difficult for some people to handle. Bitcoin has done a great job in increasing the purchasing power of its holders over the years.

I see great potential for a $1 trillion market cap. But looking ahead, Bitcoin could be worth much more than that.

Neil Patel and his clients have positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in Bitcoin and recommends it. The Motley Fool recommends WisdomTree. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com