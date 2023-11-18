Prediction: 3 stocks that could shake the market

S&P 500 It’s a bumpy year. The broader market index is up nearly 19% in 2023, and many stocks are up even more.

However, not all stocks are experiencing a bounce-back year. NextEra Energy Partners (NEP 0.74%), Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP -0.55%) (BIPC -0.06%), and Devon Energy (DVN 2.42%) has underperformed the market. I hope this trend will reverse. This is why I believe they can drive the market higher in 2024 and beyond.

a disgusting display

NextEra Energy Partners has faced losses this year. Shares of the clean energy infrastructure company have lost nearly two-thirds of their value. The main weight has been the impact of rising interest rates on the ability to refinance existing funding and make new investments.

Because of that issue the company had to change its strategy. It revealed plans to become a purely renewable energy producer by selling its gas pipeline assets. This will give it cash to repay some matured financing and make new investments.

The company recently struck a deal to sell its Texas natural gas pipeline portfolio kinder morgan For $1.8 billion cash. The transaction will give it the cash needed to fund three convertible equity portfolio financings, project-related loans on pipeline assets and the purchase of its corporate credit facility through 2025. This gives it greater financial flexibility.

The company also changed its development strategy. It planned to rely primarily on acquisitions from its parent company, NextEra Energy, to pursue its ambitious strategy to increase its dividend by 12% to 15% annually by 2026. However, given the high cost of capital due to rising interest rates and its falling stock price, it has hit the brakes. It now expects its dividend to rise by about 6% a year, driven mainly by internally funded development projects such as repowering existing wind farms.

The market is doubtful whether NextEra Energy Partners will be able to maintain its dividend, let alone increase its payout. However, if its strategy works, shares could rise sharply in the coming year. Add to that its nearly 15%-yielding dividend, and it could generate very powerful total returns from here.

increase in sales

Brookfield Infrastructure has lost more than a quarter of its value this year from its peak. The selloff comes as the company is having another strong year. It expects its funds from operations (FFO) to grow 10% to about $3 a share in 2023. With its share price down to around $30 a piece, it trades at around 10 times FFO. That’s pretty cheap, considering the S&P 500 trades at more than 19 times earnings.

This year’s increase is no exception. The global infrastructure operator has grown its earnings at an 11% compound annual rate over the past decade and expects that trend to continue. It estimates FFO will grow at more than 12% annually over the next three years. That would give it fuel to raise its roughly 5%-yielding dividend by 5% to 9% per year.

Two factors power that approach: capital recycling and organic growth. Brookfield has an exceptional track record of selling mature businesses and redeploying the proceeds into high-return opportunities. This year it has sold $1.9 billion of assets, which it is recycling into three data center deals and a leading global container leasing company.

Brookfield plans to sell an additional $2 billion of assets next year, which will give it more capital to reinvest in higher-return investments. Meanwhile, the company is delivering strong organic growth driven by inflation-linked rate increases and expansion projects. With its earnings growing at a double-digit pace, Brookfield could deliver market-beating total returns, even if the market doesn’t assign high valuation multiples to its shares.

dirt cheap and do something about it

Devon Energy shares have lost almost a third of their value this year, largely due to low oil prices. This led the oil company to continually reduce its oil-fueled variable dividend.

However, Devon expects its cash flow to increase by 20% next year, mainly due to lower capital expenditure. The company estimates that if oil prices average $80 a barrel, it could generate $3.2 billion of free cash flow in 2024, which is not much higher than recent prices. Meanwhile, if crude oil increases then there is profit in that plan also. This gives Devon Energy a very cheap valuation.

The company plans to do something about its low valuation, using more of its free cash flow to buy back its diluted shares. Devon has approximately $900 million remaining on its current repurchase program, which is enough to retire approximately 3% of its outstanding shares at the recent price. Those buybacks could help boost its stock price.

Meanwhile, mergers and acquisitions are another potential catalyst for Devon Energy. There is a wave of merger activity underway in the oil sector. Devon could make a needle-moving deal, which could also help boost its stock price in 2024 and beyond. For example, the company’s merger with WPX Energy in 2020 has created $12 billion in value for shareholders since the transaction, more than double the initial value of the combined company after the deal.

ready to recover

NextEra Energy Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure and Devon Energy have underperformed the market by wide margins this year. I predict that these downward trends will reverse in the coming year and all three will shake up the market. Because of this, they look like attractive investment opportunities right now.

Matthew DiLallo holds positions with Brookfield Infrastructure, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Kinder Morgan, NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kinder Morgan and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com