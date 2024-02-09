Prediction: 2 Stocks That Could Shake the Market

Every investor wants to beat the market, but doing so is extremely difficult. This is why many people decide to match the performance of some major index by purchasing a suitable exchange-traded fund (ETF).

However, it is possible to crush the market by investing in the right companies, although choosing them is not always so easy. Novo Nordisk (NVO -0.23%) and dexcom (DXCM +0.35%) are two excellent stocks that could shake up the market over the next five years. here’s why.

1. Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is the Denmark-based drugmaker behind the popular GLP-1 diabetes drug Ozempic. Last year, the brand became a household name, something that is not so common for drugs. However, diabetes and obesity are serious problems worldwide and Novo Nordisk is one of the two undisputed leaders in this area. The biotech also markets Vegovy for weight loss.

These two developments will help drive excellent top-line growth for Novo Nordisk over the next five years. Why? Because the anti-obesity drug market is expected to boom. Although estimates vary, some analysts believe the sector’s sales could reach $44 billion by 2030. In 2022 it was only $2.5 billion. These projections have attracted many competing drug manufacturers.

However, Novo Nordisk has a long and established track record of developing medicines in tangential areas and is currently one of the best-selling medicines in the region. The smart money is on biotech to remain a leader in this field. That’s partly why investors bid up Novo Nordisk shares so much last year.

The company also recorded excellent financial results for the full year. Net sales in 2023 stood at 232.3 billion Danish kroner ($33.6 billion), an increase of 31% year on year. Novo Nordisk’s net income rose 51% to 83.7 billion kroner ($12.1 billion).

These are great results for the biotech giant, and there are more to come in the years to come. Novo Nordisk will likely continue to earn new approvals and major label expansions. The biotech is awaiting approval from regulatory authorities around the world for its once-weekly insulin product Icodec. The company is also targeting the massive non-alcoholic fatty liver disease market with Ozempic, not to mention that the drug has shown promise in treating kidney disease in diabetic patients.

That means stronger revenues for an already high-flying therapy. Novo Nordisk is moving beyond diabetes and obesity with several promising candidates in Alzheimer’s disease, various rare diseases and others. Biotech’s overall prospects look incredibly strong. That is why Novo Nordisk has the potential to rise in the market.

2. Dexcom

Dexcom, the medical device specialist behind the G6 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, didn’t perform particularly well in the stock market last year. This is partly due to Novo Nordisk. Dexcom’s G6 helps diabetics keep track of their blood sugar levels. With the rise in popularity of weight loss drugs, many investors feared that this development would hurt companies like Dexcom.

However, management’s response was a shrug. As CEO Kevin Sayer said last year: “The data shows that physicians prefer to use CGM with these medications to achieve the best possible outcomes. In fact, we shared claims data this quarter that “CGM shows definite trends for increase after someone starts GLP-1 therapy, as physicians favor Dexcom for its protective features and ability to support lifestyle management.”

In other words, anti-diabetes drugs won’t reduce demand for Dexcom’s devices. Whatever happens, the opposite will happen.

Dexcom has not yet released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings results, but it did give investors a preview. It expects revenue for the year to rise 24% to $3.62 billion – a solid result for the medical device specialist. There is great growth potential for Dexcom. As the company’s main competitor in the CGM market, Abbott LaboratoriesRecently argued, more than half a billion adults worldwide now have diabetes, with only 1% of them using CGM technology.

Why should they switch? Because in the case of the G6, CGM devices can take measurements every five minutes. The alternative is a blood glucose meter (BGM) which uses painful fingers and is manually operated. With BGM making almost the same number of measurements as CGMs allow, patients will practically not need to do anything else throughout the day. This is why CGMs are associated with better health outcomes for diabetes patients.

Dexcom primarily does business in the US and several other countries, but currently does not have access to the vast population of diabetic patients in developing countries. Nevertheless, even within its geographical areas, it has great potential for growth. In the US, one of the more advanced markets, Dexcom estimates that CGM penetration remains a mile behind the patient population that benefits from third-party reimbursement for the technology.

There are good reasons to think that reimbursement trends will remain positive, especially as the diabetes epidemic worsens. In the meantime, DexCom will continue to develop new and better devices like its latest G7. Dexcom didn’t perform well last year, but the company has taken the market by storm over the past five years and could do so again.

Source: www.fool.com