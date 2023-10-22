Prediction: 2 Great Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks That Will Join Apple and Microsoft in the $2 Trillion Club by 2033

The stock market has changed over the past 20 years, as technology stocks have taken over what was once dominated by industrialists. Looking back about two decades ago, the world’s largest companies (in terms of market cap) were general Electric And ExxonMobilWhich is valued at $319 billion and $283 billion respectively.

These days, a quick review of the leaders shows how much times have changed in 20 years. technology giant Apple And Microsoft Topping the list with market capitalizations of $2.7 trillion and $2.4 trillion respectively (at the time of this writing). In fact, seven of the top 10 largest companies have inextricable ties to technology.

It appears this trend will continue. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have buoyed the stock market from 2022 lows and will likely play a key role in the rise of the next group of “2 trillionaires.” Here are my predictions for two AI growth stocks that will circle around the competition, ride higher on these secular tailwinds, ultimately joining this esteemed fraternity in the coming 10 years — and likely. excess Quick.

1. Alphabet

Alphabet(GOOG -1.61%) (GOOGL -1.56%) has a current market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, making it the most likely candidate to join the $2 trillion club. To surpass this watermark, the stock would need to rise just less than 16% from Thursday’s closing price, which amounts to just a 1.5% year-to-date gain. Alphabet stock is up more than 440% over the past decade (as of this writing), so it seems like a no-brainer.

It is important to note that the Google parent is a former member of this exclusive club. The stock originally crossed the range in late 2021, just days before the start of the economic storm that has followed.

There are several catalysts that could propel Alphabet forward, the most immediate of which is the continued recovery of digital advertising. Marketing budgets were under pressure in the last few years, but there are signs that things are starting to improve.

According to market research firm Research & Markets, forecasts for the global digital advertising market suggest it will grow from $531 billion in 2022 to $1.5 trillion by 2030 – a compound annual growth of approximately 14%.

According to online marketing trade publication Digiday, Alphabet controls an estimated 30% share of the worldwide digital advertising market, making it the undisputed global leader. As the economy improves, marketing budgets should increase proportionately, bringing spending back closer to historical averages. This alone could be enough to push Alphabet’s market cap to $2 trillion.

Recent advances in generative AI also offer broad opportunities. The biggest technology companies – including Alphabet – are struggling to develop productivity tools that embrace this unprecedented technology. Furthermore, the large language models (LLMs) that underlie generative AI are expensive, costing tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars to develop, so many companies have the time to build their own. Necessary resources are not available. This makes cloud infrastructure providers with deep pockets, including Google Cloud, favorites to profit from this growing secular tailwind.

Although estimates vary, many Wall Street analysts and pundits suggest that the generic AI market will cost trillions of dollars. Given its position as the fastest-growing and early adopter of LLM and generative AI among major cloud infrastructure providers, Alphabet stands at the crossroads to earn its share of the financial windfall from AI.

Furthermore, the hat trick of digital advertising, cloud computing and AI adoption should give Alphabet all the traction it needs to rejoin the $2 trillion club.

2. Meta Platform

meta platform (META -1.33% ) has a current market capitalization of $800 billion, meaning it is a long way from this lofty goal of $2 trillion. Although joining the club still seems destined to happen, it will take a little longer. To surpass this benchmark the stock would need to rise about 150% from Thursday’s closing price, which equates to about a 10% gain annually – which is still within the realm of possibility. This is especially true when you consider that Meta Platform stock is up 472% over the last 10 years.

One of the most significant headwinds for Meta, like Alphabet, is the decline in digital ad spending on its platforms. Additionally, since advertising historically represents over 98% of Meta’s revenue, the reduction in marketing spending last year hit the company even more.

According to Digiday, the Meta platform controls an estimated 20% share of the worldwide digital advertising market, making it the No. 2 provider of online advertising, second only to Google. And like its industry-leading rival, an improving economy and a proportionate increase in advertising spending will further boost its revenues, profits and ultimately its stock price.

While Meta Platform does not have a cloud infrastructure service to benefit from AI, the company does is the world’s leading social media business, with more than 3 billion daily and 3.88 billion monthly users. This gives Meta a wealth of data to work with, although its current LLM – called Llama – was reportedly trained on publicly available data.

While Llama is free for individual users, Meta is charging hyperscale cloud infrastructure providers to integrate it into their cloud services. Additionally, the company is developing several technology-based offerings, including productivity apps, chatbots, and AI-based tools that help make ad campaigns more effective. Although this approach to AI may be less attractive, it will still help meta platforms profit from the AI ​​revolution.

A one-two punch of AI and increased digital ad spending will put the meta platform on its way to a $2 trillion market cap in the coming decade.

