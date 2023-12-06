Predicting the next surge in the crypto market cycle

The crypto market may seem like an alien world to many people, with no real rhyme or reason to how it trades.

However, like traditional markets, crypto also goes through its own cycles – and these price cycles are remarkably consistent, including the time between peaks and troughs, price recoveries and subsequent rallies to new cycle highs.

You are reading crypto long and shortOur weekly newsletter offering insight, news and analysis for the professional investor. Sign up here To get it in your inbox every Wednesday.

We believe we are in the early stages of this new cycle , Using Bitcoin ( B T c ) As our benchmark, here is the typical structure of a crypto market cycle:

The last few cycles have followed this playbook to a T.

The continuity of these cycles is not accidental. This is driven by larger, more powerful macro trends – and that is at the heart of Bitcoin’s value proposition.

Bitcoin is not an inflation hedge as many believe. There is no hedge on the Bitcoin Consumer Price Index or CPI. it’s a rescue Currency weakness.

This distinction is important because currency devaluation is driven by monetary inflation and expansion of central bank balance sheets. In short, BTC is the most profitable bet on an expansionary liquidity environment.

Bitcoin to halve BTC is not the primary catalyst for the bull market – liquidity cycles are uptrends. It just so happens that each halving is lined up with an expansionary liquidity environment. The next halving is expected in April 2024, which once again looks to be on track.

This doesn’t mean the halving isn’t important – it’s a strong narrative that could certainly fuel a bullish trend, especially if we see spot BTC ETFs cleared ahead of schedule, thereby increasing liquidity. Upcycle can turbocharge fund flows.

Bitcoin’s price bottomed out in November 2022 – almost exactly a year after the peak of its last cycle. If BTC follows its historical playbook, it will hit a new all-time high by Q4 2024 – and its next cycle top will occur about a year after that.

We noted Last year’s downward trend in global liquidity looks to be bucking in Q4 2022, putting BTC’s price all-time low in the rearview. The upcoming rebound in central bank liquidity has been a key support for the recovery in risk assets – especially crypto – this year.

And we expect these trends to continue. Looking ahead to the next 12 to 18 months, we expect central banks’ balance sheets to continue to expand – largely because they have to.

Many of the world’s major economies are burdened with huge debt burdens – and here in the US, the fiscal deficit is only expected to get worse (and that’s without a recession). Larger deficits mean more debt issuance, which ultimately means more Federal Reserve support.

That is until the relationship in this chart – which shows total US public debt versus the Fed’s total assets – declines significantly.

And if we are in the early innings of a new global liquidity uptrend, BTC and crypto assets should significantly outperform over the next 12 to 18 months.

Source: www.coindesk.com