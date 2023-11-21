Precision Medicine unveils cutting-edge workflow innovations at RSNA

Leading Imaging AI Company Demonstrates Commitment to Improved Patient Care and Efficiency Through Innovative Technology

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Subtle Medical, a leading healthcare technology company using AI for accelerated medical imaging, took center stage at this year’s premier radiology conference, RSNA (Radiological Society of America). Ready to take. North America). The company’s unwavering dedication to innovation and its focus on creating cutting-edge technology solutions for improved patient care and streamlined medical imaging workflows is at the forefront of the event.

Subtal will share new results from its peer-reviewed publication and real-world pilots SUBTLESYNTH™ (FDA-pending), an important tool in synthetic imaging that uses deep learning to synthesize MR imaging contrast from previously obtained contrast, enabling 100% acceleration. Shorter scan times translate into the ability to scan more patients per day, thereby increasing service capacity and reducing wait times for critical imaging procedures – a significant challenge in many countries today.

Subtle Medical’s product pipeline is extensive and includes several new partnerships formed with major pharmaceutical companies that leverage many of their low dose technologies. Additionally, they will showcase a new bundle of workflow features in research and development called subtly™, This innovative package solves complex workflow challenges and reduces radiologist burnout by standardizing radiology processes that physicians today often perform manually. Features include image quality checking, automatic labeling, true image correction, and a performance insights dashboard. RSVP for lunch and learning on Tuesday, November 28 to learn more.

Enhao Gong, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Subtle Medical, emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation, saying, “At Subtle Medical, innovation is in our DNA. We continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in medical imaging technology. “We are dedicated to advancing the vision to deliver better patient care and streamline workflows for healthcare providers. Our AI-powered solutions are transforming the quality and efficiency of medical imaging.”

Over the past year, Subtle Medical has experienced remarkable growth, doubling its business both domestically and internationally with its key products. SubtleMR™ And SubtlePET™ , This surge in demand for Subtle’s groundbreaking solutions has not only fueled the company’s expansion into new areas, but also strengthened its position as a global leader.

At the heart of Subtle Medical’s offerings are its exceptional product benefits:

AI-powered image acquisition: Subtle Medical is renowned for its leadership in this field, with a mission to effectively serve more patients by speeding up the imaging process.

Deep learning for workflow improvement: The company develops vendor-neutral software that significantly enhances image quality for both routine and accelerated imaging protocols, facilitating faster patient care by radiologists.

MRI and PET Solutions: SubtleMR™ reduces image noise in various body parts and increases sharpness for head MRI, while SubtlePET™ improves the quality of low-count PET examinations in a fraction of the original scan time.

increase efficiency and capacity: Subtle Medical’s technology has the potential to scan more patients per day, reduce wait times and increase scanner capacity.

enhanced image quality: Subtle Medical’s technology maintains diagnostic confidence even in sub-optimal and accelerated scans.

better patient experience: Surveys conducted by Subtle Medical indicate that all patients prefer shorter examination times, especially those requiring frequent examinations, thus contributing to a better patient experience.

extended scanner life: Subtle Medical’s technology helps postpone the need to purchase new scanners by virtually upgrading existing equipment with the latest technology.

Subtle Medicine invites all conference attendees to visit Booth #4347 at AI Showcase or schedule an onsite demo Experiencing them directly.

Suttle Medical, Inc. About this

Subtle Medical is a leading global provider of AI-powered technology for faster, safer and smarter medical imaging. It has been named a CB Insights GenAI 50 company and twice a CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company. The company’s cutting-edge solutions optimize imaging workflows, improving productivity and patient experience. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Subtle Medical aims to revolutionize medical imaging and change the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit Subtlemedical.com or email [email protected].

