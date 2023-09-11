Precise Bio Appoints Ori Hadomi as Chairman of the Board of Directors

MODI’IN, Israel and WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Precise Bio, a leading regenerative medicine company specializing in bio-printed tissues and organs, announces the appointment of Ori Hadomi as its new Happy to do. Chairman of the Board of Directors.

With over three decades of leadership experience in the medical device sector, Mr. Hadomi has excelled in various senior executive roles in multinational corporations and innovative medtech startups. After serving a remarkable 17 years as CEO of Mazor Robotics, he currently holds the position of Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships at Medtronic, a renowned developer of surgical robotic systems for spine and brain surgery. , which was acquired by Medtronic. In 2018. Mr. Hadomi is also actively associated with other leading medical device companies in various capacities.

“We are very pleased to have Ori Hadomi as our newly appointed Chairman,” said Aryeh Butt, Co-Founder and CEO of Precise Bio. “Ori’s extensive expertise in the medtech landscape, coupled with his track record in establishing strategic alliances, driving partnerships, and driving commercialization strategies, brings invaluable insight to Precise Bio’s ongoing expansion. We appreciate Ori’s guidance. and look forward to leveraging their deep knowledge, support and leadership as we move from R&D to clinical development and advance our initial ophthalmology products to market, Which are based on our integrated 3D printing and tissue-engineering platform.”

Mr. Hadomi said, “I am excited to join Precise Bio at this critical juncture as it prepares to enter the clinic with innovative ophthalmology products based on its unique bio-fabrication platform. I am excited to join my esteemed fellow Directors, Aryeh Look forward to collaborating together.” “And the entire senior management team will position Precise Bio as a significant player in the regenerative medicine and bioprinted tissues and organs landscape.”

Mr. Hadomi is Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships at Medtronic. He also serves as an advisory board member and chairman of the board of several global medical device companies. Prior to joining Medtronic, between 2003-2018, Mr. Hadomi was CEO and Board Member of Mazor Robotics (MZOR – NASDAQ, TASE), leading the company from its early days until it was acquired by Medtronic for $1.64B in 2018. Led. Mazor Robotics develops and commercializes industry-leading surgical robotic products for spine and brain surgery, treating thousands of patients worldwide. Prior to Mazor Robotics, Mr. Hadomi served as CFO and VP of BD at Denx Medical Systems, a company that focused on image guidance for dental applications and went public on the Australian Stock Exchange. He was also the founder and CEO of 6D Advanced Motion Tracking Technologies, which was merged into DenX. Mr. Hadomi holds a B.A. in Chemistry and Economics. And M.Sc. Is. in Industrial Chemistry and Business Administration from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Mr Hadomi is also a graduate of the Organizational Consulting and Development Programme: A Psychoanalytic – Systemic Approach (Tavistock).

About accurate biography

Precise Bio develops regenerative medicine treatments that can transform patient care across a wide range of medical indications. Precise Bio’s proprietary, break-through 4D bio-fabricating platform overcomes the limitations of existing extrusion and ink-jet printers and paves the way for the creation of clinically viable tissues and organs. The company’s proprietary platform technology allows tissues to be created by ‘printing’ cells at single-cell resolution and spatial precision, enabling complex organoid constructs with both structural integrity and long-term cell viability. The company’s initial product pipeline focuses on ophthalmology and includes three products: two cornea products developed in collaboration with Carl Zeiss Meditec and a retinal implant for age-related macular degeneration, all of which have demonstrated efficacy in animal models. Have shown successful results. The Company also has ongoing R&D programs to address unmet needs in additional medical indications that are limited by the number of available donor tissues and organs, or where today’s critical health problems are addressed by Precise Bio’s naturally based , can be solved using hyper-precise techniques.

Precise Bio was founded in 2016 by Professor Anthony Atala, Director of the Wake Forest Institute of Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM), Professor Shay Sokar, PhD, from WFIRM, and Mr. Aryeh Bat, who developed the company’s transformative laser printing technology. , The company operates out of two centers in Winston-Salem, NC and Modi’in, Israel. Please visit www.precise-bio.com for more information.

