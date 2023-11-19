PreCheck flyers warn before Thanksgiving travel

File: Passengers pass through the TSA PreCheck security point at Miami International Airport on June 2, 2016 in Miami.

Joe Raddle/Getty Images

The Transportation Security Administration says it is prepared to handle an unprecedented number of air passengers over the upcoming holidays, The TSA defines the Thanksgiving travel period as November 17-28, and predicts it will screen a record 30 million travelers over those 12 days. The busiest days at the airport’s checkpoints are projected to be Tuesday, November 21 (2.6 million), Wednesday, November 22 (2.7 million) and Sunday, November 26 (2.9 million). If that 2.9 million forecast comes to fruition, it would match the number of TSA airport screenings recorded on June 30 this year — “the heaviest passenger screening volume in TSA history,” the agency noted.

Members of the TSA’s PreCheck Trusted Traveler program may face checkpoint lines that are longer than last year. Why? According to the TSA, the number of travelers enrolled in PreCheck now exceeds 17.6 million, an increase of 3.9 million (28%) compared to the same period last year. Still, the agency says it hopes to keep wait times under 10 minutes for PreCheck members and under 30 minutes for regular screening lanes. TSA Administrator David Pekoske said, so far this year, “we have already seen seven of the top 10 busiest travel days in TSA history.” “We are prepared for the anticipated volume and are working closely with our airline and airport partners to ensure we are prepared for this busy holiday travel season.”

File: A United Airlines plane was preparing to take off from SFO on April 22, 2023, when an Alaska Airlines plane landed.

Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Last week, United and American Airlines said they expected record air travel during the Thanksgiving holiday period, which started this week, and now AAA’s annual forecast suggests a similar uptick., The organization defines the Thanksgiving travel period as only five days (November 22–26), compared to 12 days in the airlines’ predictions. AAA said it expects to see 4.69 million Americans travel by air during that period, up 6.6% from last year and a 2.5% increase from the pre-pandemic year 2019. Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday of that week will be the busiest. On the day of travel, AAA noted. Average airline ticket prices during November and December this year are $681 for domestic trips (up 5% from last year) and $1,231 for international flights (down 5.7%), AAA said. Road travelers will outnumber air travelers by 10 to 1 percent during Thanksgiving, AAA said. (It is estimated that in the Bay Area, the busiest driving route that weekend will be northbound from Monterey to San Francisco via San Jose on Sunday evening, which will take three hours and 10 minutes – 63% more than normal.)

Alaska Airlines said this week it is revising its policies for mileage plan award trips starting in March, with new award pricing charts and an emphasis on expanding and simplifying award travel on its 24 international partner carriers, including both oneworld and non-oneworld airlines. The new award travel charts are divided into three regions: Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia-Pacific. “They offer clearly defined ‘from scratch’ redemption rates that vary depending on the distance of the flight,” Alaska said. Under the new pricing structure, the company said, 60% of nonstop routes on partner airlines in economy class will start at lower prices, and similarly 64% of routes in business class will start at lower prices. The minimum price for the shortest award flights will be 4,500 miles, down from the current 7,500.

Alaska said, “All of our partner redemption pricing will be one-way so our guests can mix and match which airline they are flying with, choosing British Airways on the outbound flight from Seattle to London and then Helsinki for the return. Finnair to Seattle.” , saying it would expand access to Premium Economy awards on more partners, including American Airlines and Japan Airlines. It also promised to offer global partner award sales with “quarterly, limited-time promotions that will include special pricing of up to 50% off on specific partners, routes or destinations.” The Points Guy said the new structure offers “a mixed bag compared to existing rewards rates,” although it “offers some notable simplicity that was previously missing.” One Mile at a Time opined that “changes to these lines are long overdue.” And View from the Wing said the revisions bring “much more confidence” in mileage plan awards. Previously, “they had different pricing for different partners, which they no longer disclosed and that changed without notice. Now everyone is on the same chart with the same rules.”

File: Frontier Airlines was fined $2 million in 2022 for the way it treated its customers.

SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Frontier Airlines has unveiled the 2024-25 edition of its GoWild! The all-you-can-fly AirPass costs $499 for 12 months of travel from May 1, 2024 to April 30, 2025., Customers who purchase the pass on FlyFrontier.com by November 28 this year will also receive Frontier Miles Silver elite status through 2024. Pass price includes only the base fare, not add-on fees like bags, seat assignment, etc. It also comes with booking restrictions; Domestic flights cannot be reserved more than one day before departure and international flights no more than 10 days in advance, and booking must be done on the airline’s website. However, Frontier said it would introduce a new feature to make select flights available for earlier booking. “Just search and select GoWild! When available, Frontier said, early booking fees may apply.

Members of Southwest Airlines’ Rapid Rewards loyalty program who plan to book award trips for next year are advised to make reservations before January 1 to avoid a reduction in their point value., The points cost of an award trip is tied to the dollar price of the ticket, and according to The Points Guy, the airline is telling Rapid Rewards members on their latest account statements that as of January 1, the number of points required per dollar base fare will be around 4. The percentage will increase. “We are making this change as a normal course of business to adapt to the current environment and rising cost pressures,” an airline spokesperson told The Points Guy.

The last week of March next year will be a busy time for the new international airport in Tulum, Mexico, serves the popular Riviera Maya resort area of ​​Yucatan, about two hours south of Cancún. In addition to the new non-stop service, which Delta and Spirit Airlines will launch March 28 from Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale/Orlando, respectively, United and American are also jumping on the Tulum bandwagon. United announced it will operate 22 flights a week to Tulum from its hubs at Newark, Houston Bush Intercontinental and Chicago O’Hare beginning March 31, followed by seasonal daily service from Los Angeles beginning May 23. American said it would launch four flights a day. on March 28 at Tulum, two from Dallas/Fort Worth and one each from Miami and Charlotte, North Carolina, all using 737s. In June, AA said, it would boost schedules on several Latin America/Caribbean routes, adding a second daily flight from Charlotte to St. Thomas; From DFW to Guatemala City, Guatemala and San Jose, Costa Rica; and from Miami to Antigua; Anguilla; Georgetown, Guyana; Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago; and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

File: A Boeing 737-3E7 of Ukraine International Airlines lands at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport on the outskirts of Tel Aviv in July 2017.

Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

US airlines continue to suspend flights to Tel Aviv as Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza and related clashes in the region show no signs of abating., Delta previously suggested it might revive New York JFK-Tel Aviv service as soon as Nov. 15, but this week it said its plans had changed. Now, JFK-TLV flights “will be canceled as the airline continues to monitor the security situation in the region,” Delta said, noting that it will make “additional cancellations on a rolling basis, as needed, for the safety of our customers.” Crew.” Last month, Delta suspended its Atlanta and Boston flights to Tel Aviv. United Airlines has suspended its Israel flights without setting a date for resumption. There were some published reports this week that United was supposed to restart Newark-Tel Aviv service on Nov. 24, but according to Reuters, that’s not happening. United said the notification was issued by its public relations agency in error. American Airlines said it would restart service through at least Dec. 4. Israel has suspended service to Tel Aviv, but Israel’s El Al Airlines continues to fly to Tel Aviv from its US gateways.

Apparently JetBlue’s routes from Boston and New York JFK to Amsterdam will be safe next year, JetBlue was expected to lose access to Amsterdam Schiphol after the Dutch government announced earlier this year that it planned to cut flight operations by 10% by 2024 below 2019 levels due to noise and environmental concerns. That order would have banned airlines that have recently begun flying to AMS (like JetBlue) and cut schedules for long-haul operators (like Delta and Air France/KLM). But this week, the government suddenly changed its stance and dropped its proposed limit on flights into Schiphol after the US and EU lobbied against the plan.

Emirati men stand in front of an Emirates Airbus A380 double-decker jumbo jet at the Dubai Air Show on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

John Gambrell/AP

Based on news of the huge annual air show held there this week, it looks like Dubai International Airport is going to be extremely busy for years to come., Two Dubai-based airlines have ordered Boeing for new planes worth tens of billions of dollars. Emirates, which already has more Boeing 777 wide-bodies than any other airline, has ordered 90 more – all of them from Boeing’s next-generation 777X model. This includes 55 777-9 and 35 777-8. “This brings the airline’s 777X order book to a total of 205 units,” Emirates said. The first 777-9, from an earlier order, is due to join the Emirates fleet in 2025. The carrier has increased its existing orders for the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner to a total of 35. The total order is worth about $52 billion.

Southwest Airlines is raising its prices for onboard beverages, The Dallas Morning News reported how the increase comes just in time for Thanksgiving travel. Beer prices, which were previously $6, are now a dollar higher while wine prices have increased by $2 from $6 to $8. All alcohol sales on Southwest flights are also increasing by two dollars to $7 to $9. Airlines have not changed their price points for alcohol since 2018.

Source: www.sfgate.com