According to a recent study, more than half of Europeans say their budgets have become tighter over the past three years.

A recent survey found that rising prices have pushed almost one-third of Europeans into a “precarious” financial situation.

The second European Barometer on Poverty and Precarity examined the purchasing power of Europeans and found that it has declined over the past three years, forcing most of them to forego food and make difficult financial choices.

29% of 10,000 surveyed by Ipsos for the French Secours Populaire said their financial situation was “precarious” and that any unexpected expenses would deplete their balance.

Almost one in two Europeans think they face a high risk of being stuck in a precarious situation in the next few months due to rising prices and relatively stagnant wages. According to Eurostat, the rate at risk of poverty for the total EU population was 17% in 2021.

Only 15% said they are confident and do not feel the need to pay attention to their everyday expenses.

Difficult finances force complex choices

According to the survey results, a large number of Europeans have already had to compromise on their choices due to difficult financial situations.

Rampant inflation in almost every region forced these “complex choices”, including forgoing food despite being hungry. Nearly one in three Europeans said they have skipped a meal when hungry – with particularly high numbers in Greece and Moldova.

Other agreements include not turning on the heater, not borrowing money, and not treating a health problem despite rising costs.

A survey conducted in June by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) found that 5.7 million low-income households in Britain lack enough money for food, calling it a “terrible new normal”.

According to the survey, from only being able to buy food that is discounted, to turning to food banks run by large conglomerates to feed themselves, rising food prices are having a diverse impact on food habits – yet again. Has had a big impact.

38% of those surveyed say they are no longer able to regularly eat three meals a day, while only 42% said they ate their breakfast, lunch and dinner due to financial constraints. Have never left.

The seriousness of the situation was reflected in the responses of many parents, some of whom said they had to limit their own eating to care for their children.

21% of parents surveyed said they had experienced at least one instance of “not having enough food” to feed their offspring.

Most people are worried about dealing with inflation

Although the rising inflation figures have, in fact, begun to stall, the inflated prices of food and materials have not yet subsided, so the ability to purchase produce continues to decline.

Europe’s inflation figures are set to triple in 2022, the highest growth rate of all time due to rising consumer prices for housing, water, gas and other charges – which rose 18% in a year.

Many Europeans not only said that their financial situation was extremely difficult, but also acknowledged that they were at the forefront of dealing with inflation.

More than half of those questioned in most countries said they were concerned about tackling inflation, fearing increases in food, energy and miscellaneous expenses.

According to the study, 62% of people are worried about rising food prices, while 59% of the surveyed population is worried about unexpected expenses and gas prices.

