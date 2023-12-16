Pre-market takes profits at the conclusion of the important trading week – December 15, 2023

Still based on midweek rays that an interest rate cut is on the way in 2024 – perhaps even in the first three months of the new year – pre-market futures are up again this morning. The data is absolutely indisputable: relatively stable employment and low inflation coupled with rising productivity have provided a recipe for a “soft landing” that many experts considered impossible a year ago.

In fact, scratch this – it only took one paragraph of writing to see fortunes change in this pre-market: Futures are now down, possibly driving some valuation switches to a new Dow all-time high and seventh-consecutive up-week. Result of being thrown. For the S&P 500. While we were looking at the Dow +100 points just a few minutes ago, it is now down -10 points. The S&P was +10 points and is now -1. The Nasdaq, as always, remains in the green so far heading into 2023, having fallen from +50 points to +22 currently.

Perhaps the only economic report this morning on productivity has calmed market participants’ worries? Empire State Manufacturing came in at -14.5 in December, well below the expected +4.0. This is the lowest print since August, and now concludes 2023 with seven down-months and five up, averaging -8.6 per month. It is also a regional survey – albeit a highly populated one – in that it deals with productivity only in New York State.

Industrial Production That was slightly below expectations for November, 10 basis points (bps) lower, to be precise: +0.2%. Still, this is an improvement from last month’s unchanged -0.6%, and continues to make the case that productivity in our current (one month in arrears) economy is improving.

capacity utilization However, for November, overall goods production reflected continued slack: 78.8%, slightly below the expected 79.1% and down from the 78.9% reported for October. Of course, the production of goods plays a very small role in the grand scheme of things in this country, but it is still worth noting.

In any case, a little profit booking in the second to last trading on the Friday before Christmas is nothing to lose sleep over. The dynamic change in trading levels occurred on Wednesday afternoon, when Fed Chair Powell talked about an interest rate cut in the forecast for 2024. The Dow, despite its recent decline in today’s pre-market, is still comfortably above 37K with only 11 trading days left in the year, including today.

The biggest index beneficiary of this new dovish Fed outlook isn’t the blue-chip Dow, though — it’s the small-cap Russell 2000. Where it was believed that the tight level of interest rates would maintain downward pressure for most of the next year. For small regional banks, biotech firms, and other publicly traded small businesses, this upcoming relief will significantly improve these small companies’ ability to operate going forward.

