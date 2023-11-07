As Diwali is approaching, there is also a fear of gaining loads of weight after binge eating and drinking. So, to prevent that, follow a pre-Diwali weight loss regime, which will not just keep you fit and healthy but will also put your Diwali eating on track. Read on to know how.

Updated Nov 7, 2023 | 06:06 PM IST

Pre-festival detoxing helps reboot your body so that it can function optimally again

New Delhi: With Diwali, the most-awaited Indian festival, just a few days away it is time to plan all the parties and get-togethers with friends and families. Those who watch their weight also show a little restraint in bingeing on yummy food and drinks.

The five days of Diwali treats are not possible to avoid so, it is important to incorporate a pre-Diwali detox into your routine for avoiding unwanted weight gain.

According to experts, even though it is fine to be a little carefree and indulge in soul-satiating food during festivals, it would always be better to lose some weight healthily before the festive eating starts. Not only it would make you look good but will also help in balancing post-festival weight.

A few tried-and-tested ways to do that include:

Detox yourself

Detoxing includes incorporating fresh foods like fruits and vegetables that help flush out toxins and harmful substances caused due to pollution, poor diet, alcohol, medications, illnesses, and stress.

Most detox diets, according to nutritionists involve at least one of the following:

Fasting for one or two days

Drinking fresh fruit and vegetable juices

Drinking smoothies for breakfast

6-8 glasses of water daily

Tea Detoxing helps reboot your body so that it can function optimally again. It also helps in healthy and consistent weight loss.

You can also consume some Ayurvedic concoctions like cinnamon, tulsi, orange-infused water, salads, smoothies, and cold-pressed green juices to stimulate the overall well-being of the digestive system to accept weight-loss-targeted foods.

Eat foods that speed up weight loss

Indulge in metabolism-boosting foods that are easy on the digestive system and boost quick weight loss. Some of these foods include:

Fish and shellfish like tuna, sardines, and mackerel which are packed with omega-3 fatty acids and protein

Legumes, also known as beans

Chili Peppers

Lean meats like chicken

Low-fat milk

Broccoli

Lentils

Oatmeal Also, the inclusion of probiotics like curd and yogurt helps to reduce bloating, improve immunity, and prevent fluctuations in weight by promoting better absorption of nutrients.

Reduce sugar

According to experts, a high sugar intake is linked to increased appetite and weight gain. Conversely, a diet low in added sugar but high in protein and fibre may have the opposite effect, reducing hunger and promoting fullness.

Protein also directly reduces food cravings.

Many times you may begin your day with high sugar cereals that are loaded with added sugar. Other popular breakfast foods like pancakes, waffles, muffins, and jams are also loaded with added sugar.

Hence, it is recommended to switch to whole foods, which are not processed or refined. They are also free of additives and other artificial substances. These foods include whole fruits, legumes, whole grains, vegetables, and meat on the bone.

Eat superfoods for snacks

Including a few groups of superfoods, which are high in nutrition and low in calories, can help you reach your weight loss goals.

Superfoods can be snacked through the day in limited quantities to satiate your hunger pangs and also keep yourself full.

So, whenever hunger strikes, take a handful of pumpkin seeds, roasted millets like bajra and amaranth, chia seeds, and dark chocolate to fill yourself with nutrients like proteins, manganese, zinc, iron, niacin, copper phosphorus, flavonols, and antioxidants. This will also keep your energy levels up throughout the day.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.