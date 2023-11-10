Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Cloud Systems Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global cloud system management market has witnessed significant growth, with a market size of US$15.3 billion in 2022. The market is poised for further expansion and is expected to reach US$53.2 billion by 2028, displaying an impressive compound annual growth rate. CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period 2023-2028).

Cloud Systems Management: Transforming Cloud Infrastructure

Cloud system management is a web-based solution used to setup, configure, monitor, and optimize cloud infrastructure. It is seamlessly integrated into existing cloud environments as a virtual machine (VM), which consists of a database and a server. The server communicates with application programming interfaces (APIs) to connect the database and virtual cloud resources.

This technology includes comprehensive performance monitoring, security, compliance, disaster recovery, and contingency resolution. Cloud system management solutions play an important role in data storage, which is facilitated by third-party cloud data hosting vendors. As a result, they find wide applications in various industries including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecommunications, information technology (IT), and healthcare.

Key market trends driving growth

The strong growth of the information technology (IT) industry across the globe is a significant driver for the cloud system management market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of public, private and hybrid cloud environments by organizations is fueling the market growth. Cloud system management solutions efficiently handle complex multi-cloud strategies for enterprises with diverse operations.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of remote work models, further increasing the demand for cloud system management systems. Technological advancements, such as AI-based tools for cloud management, are acting as growth catalysts. AI-enabled cloud management solutions automate organizational tasks, enhance security, and streamline incident ticketing and knowledge re-use. Other factors including growing preference for software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based delivery models, extensive research and development (R&D) activities are projected to drive the market, among other factors.

key market segments

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global cloud systems management market, including insights into key trends and forecasts for different regions.

Division by component:

Breakup by deployment model:

Breakup by enterprise size:

small and medium enterprises

big enterprise

Breakup by end-use industry:

BFSI

Health care and life sciences

Retail and consumer goods

IT & Telecom

Other

Division by region:

North America:

Asia Pacific:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Other

Europe:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

spain

Russia

Other

Latin America:

Middle East and Africa

competitive landscape

Amazon Web Services Inc. is a leader in the competitive landscape of the cloud systems management industry. (Amazon), BMC Software Inc. (Boxer parent company Inc.), Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dynatrace Inc. (Compuware). , Datadog Inc., Flexera Software Ltd., Micro Focus International PLC, Microsoft Corporation, New Relic Inc., Oracle Corporation, Red Hat Inc. (IBM), Splunk Inc., ServiceNow Inc., and VMware Inc. (Dell Technologies).

Key questions answered in this report:

What was the size of the global cloud systems management market in 2022?

What is the expected growth rate of the global cloud systems management market during 2023-2028?

What are the key factors driving the global cloud systems management market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global cloud systems management market?

What is the segmentation of the global cloud systems management market based on enterprise size?

What are the details of the global cloud systems management market based on end-use industry?

What are the key regions in the global cloud system management market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global cloud system management market?

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 144 forecast period 2022 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $15.3 billion Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $53.2 billion compound annual growth rate 23.1% Area covered global

For more information on this report visit here

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

Global Cloud System Management Market

Source: www.globenewswire.com