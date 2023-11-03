'Powerful, very liquid, and have done nothing wrong': Trump insists his business is thriving amid fraud trial

former President Donald Trump He claimed that he was running an “economically strong, powerful” party. [and] Very Liquid,” the company posted on Truth Social on Thursday satirizing its New York fraud lawsuit.

“The rigged trial is being ‘presided over’ by a Trump-hating, radical leftist, Democrat operative judge in Manhattan, with no jury allowed, that has conclusively shown that the Trump Organization is financially strong, powerful, Very fluid, and he has done nothing wrong,” Trump began.

He continued:

This election interference case, brought by the crooked Joe Biden and the racist and corrupt Attorney General Peekaboo James in close coordination with Washington, DC, fascists, Marxists and communists, is a disgrace. With zero evidence, and before the trial even began, the judge, arthur engron, ruled wickedly against me. He adamantly stated that the billion dollar house was only worth $18,000,000. Similarly, but to a lesser extent, they did the same with other assets. AG laughed at that! This is a gross abuse of justice, and when they want to compromise, why should I be forced to compromise when I have done nothing wrong? The state should focus on lowering taxes, fighting violent crime, and preventing businesses from leaving New York!

The lawsuit, headed by Judge Engoron, concerns the Trump Organization’s alleged overstatement of its assets and overall value. Last month, Angoron ruled that Trump’s alleged activity “can only be considered fraud.”

Hours after boasting about the status of his company, Trump attacked Angoron again.

“When Judge Arthur Angoron, one of the most overturned judges on appeal, on the ‘bench,’ said a billion dollar house was only worth $18 million, and made a number of other mistakes as well, he was ‘fraud. ‘is going to do it’, ‘Not me’ – he’s just doing it because of his personal ‘hatred of Trump’, his love of the publicity this case is getting, and his lack of respect for the appeals court. (He is currently is completely violating his order to eliminate most of the Hunt. He refuses to do what they say he should!), the former President declared. “Angoron is a fool who’ Trump’s continued actions to harm and discredit me with the purpose of sanctioning, fining, and pursuing me, hurting my very good children, and interfering in the 2024 presidential election, when all of this never happened. A complete reversal by warning our failed and corrupt Attorney General, whose ‘star witness’ admitted he lied, and I did not ask him to raise prices. Their entire case was based on this single loser, so it should be dismissed!”

Source: www.mediaite.com