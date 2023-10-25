Powerful senators issue letter condemning ‘outrageous’ tactics in Corizon bankruptcy

Senators Dick Durbin and Elizabeth Warren sent a letter raising “serious questions” about the bankruptcy of prison health provider Corizon. Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Nine US senators, including Elizabeth Warren, Dick Durbin and Bernie Sanders, have sent a letter to Corizon leaders demanding answers on its bankruptcy.

The letter said Corizon sought to “manipulate the bankruptcy law” and called the tactics “outrageous.”

Citing Insider’s reporting, senators gave Corizon two weeks to provide details about its use of Texas Two-Step to protect assets from creditors.

A powerful group of senators is pressing for answers about the bankruptcy of the private prison health care provider formerly known as Corizon Health.

In a letter sent Tuesday to executives at Corizon’s successor companies — YesCare and Tehum Care Services — the lawmakers say Corizon not only pursued an “abusive” bankruptcy strategy to avoid paying medical-malpractice lawsuits, but also paid “bills worth millions of dollars”. of goods and services provided to Corizon by hospitals, small businesses, and your own former employees.”

The nine senators include Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin and Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden. In the seven-page letter, he raised questions about the company’s “largely anonymous investors”, the company’s “disorganization in its ownership structure”, assets transferred by the company to “affiliated entities” and its efforts to avoid liability for hundreds of medical Have raised. Malpractice lawsuits filed by current and former prisoners.

“The bankruptcy system has many purposes, but it was not designed to provide companies with the opportunity to avoid accountability for wrongdoing,” the lawmakers write.

Tehum filed for bankruptcy in February – the final step in a contentious legal maneuver in which Corizon moved to Texas and split into two. As a result of the strategy, called the Texas Two-Step, one company, called YesCare, got all of Corizon’s reclamation contracts, while the other company, Tehum, was saddled with Corizon’s civil lawsuits and most of its debt. Insider first reported on the company’s use of Two-Step in August.

In the letter addressed to YesCare CEO Jeffrey Schooley and Tehum’s sole director Isaac Lefkowitz, the senators condemned Corizon’s “attempt to manipulate bankruptcy law, which is intended to limit accountability for harms caused to incarcerated individuals under Corizon’s care.” To be avoided.”

“The Texas Two-Step is a distorted use of the U.S. bankruptcy system by corporations to avoid mass tort liability,” the senators wrote. “Your company has taken this abusive strategy one step further.”

The lawmakers urged Schooley and Lefkowitz to use the “full financial capabilities” of YesCare, Tehum and other related entities to pursue “meritorious claims against Corizon by all incarcerated people, their families, former employees, and third-party medical providers.” Complete relief can be provided.” .” Those claims total more than $1.2 billion, and Tehum is trying to settle them for $37 million.

Senators have given Tehum and YesCare two weeks to answer nine detailed questions about their leadership, ownership structure, corporate assets, affiliated entities, civil lawsuits against them and bankruptcy settlement talks.

“For too long, corporations like Corizon have taken advantage of our bankruptcy system by engaging in maneuvers like the Texas Two-Step to hide from victims who should be treated fairly,” Sen. Warren told Insider. “I’m demanding answers from Corizon.”

Schooley, Lefkowitz, YesCare and Tehum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Corizon was once one of the nation’s largest private prison health care providers, but over the years, claims of malpractice and patient neglect had mounted against it.

The Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where Hector Garcia spent his final days under the care of Corizon. Adria Malcolm for Insider

The senators criticized Corizon for repeated failure to provide adequate health care to prisoners, which they describe as “blatant examples of neglect”.

The letter specifically mentions the case of Hector Garcia, a father of four who died three days after serving a six-day sentence in a New Mexico prison, Insider reported. “Corizon providers ignored complaints of acute pain caused by a completely treatable existing condition that the providers should have known about,” the letter said.

As his son Hector Garcia Jr. told Insider, “It’s not like he had a chance to call an ambulance himself.”

‘Unknown investors and associates’

The lawmakers’ letter criticizes Corizon’s use of Texas Two-Step “to pay pennies on the dollar to claimants who are eligible for compensation for poor health outcomes.” And it said serious questions remain about the opaque ownership behind YesCare and Tehum, issues that were first raised in Insider’s reporting.

“The reporting shows that the largely unnamed investors and affiliates leading Texas Two-Step engaged in questionable and unjust tactics,” the letter said. “This abuse of the bankruptcy system is unacceptable, and we are concerned that it could result in the denial of hundreds of claims arising from the substandard care received by incarcerated people under Corizon’s supervision.”

Warren had previously expressed concerns about a company associate. In January 2021, he sent a letter to national nursing home chain Genesis Healthcare, questioning why the company paid millions of dollars in bonuses to top executives when it had received $300 million in government aid and more than 2,800 residents. had died. pandemic. According to Alabama bid documents obtained by Insider, YesCare is managed and financially backed by Geneva Consulting LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Genesis.

Lefkowitz, the sole director of Tehum, is now also a director of Genesis.

The bid said YesCare has a management services agreement with Geneva Consulting – and the relationship between the two companies caught the senators’ attention. They write that evidence suggests “YesCare may actually be owned by Geneva Consulting or its parent, nursing home giant Genesis Healthcare Inc.”

“Corizon’s ambiguity regarding its ownership structure increases our concern that the company is attempting to avoid liability,” they write.

Unsubstantiated claims of ‘corporate separation’

Until recently, bankruptcy seemed rapidly approaching conclusion. Tehum and its largest creditors had submitted a joint bankruptcy plan proposing a $37 million settlement, which would have given current and former incarcerated patients only $5,000 for their medical-malpractice claims – even ​​​That even in cases where the prisoners were under the care of Corizon.

Then the judge overseeing the settlement negotiations, David Jones, suddenly resigned after Insider published allegations that he was in an undisclosed romantic relationship with a lawyer who had represented YesCare in the negotiations.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Trustee Program, in charge of monitoring the integrity of the bankruptcy system, filed an objection with the bankruptcy court, citing Jones’ participation in the arbitration and other concerns. In the latest blow, Christopher Lopez, the federal bankruptcy judge overseeing the case, said at a hearing last week that creditors needed more time to review the settlement – ​​rejecting efforts by Tehum’s lawyers to speed up approval.

So far, the company has attempted to wrest Yescare’s assets from Tehum’s creditors, claiming that the two companies are separate. The senators wrote in the letter, stressing that claims of “corporate isolation” are “a transparent and unsubstantiated effort to avoid adequately compensating victims.”

Warren and Durbin have taken a tough stance on Texas Two-Step, the most famous effort of which was to end thousands of talc-powder lawsuits by Johnson & Johnson. Five of the signers of Tuesday’s letter are members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which held a hearing on Two-Step last month with the sharply worded title “Avoiding Accountability: Corporate Manipulation of Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.”

In July 2021, Warren introduced a bill that would amend the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to allow judges to dismiss a case if the bankrupt company has conducted a divisional merger within the past 10 years to separate its assets from its liabilities. Was used. Divisional mergers, which are legal only in Texas and a few other states, have a built-in maneuver in the two-step.

Durbin, Sanders, Booker, Warren and Wyden were joined in Tuesday’s letter by Democratic senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Peter Welch of Vermont. YesCare and Tehum have time till November 8 to respond.

