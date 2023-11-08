Powered Potato: PepsiCo pursues entrepreneurial collaboration as ‘crucial’ APAC sustainability strategy

As part of PepsiCo’s broader transformation strategy Pep+, launched in September 2021 and to deliver on its three key pillars of Positive Agriculture, Positive Value Chains and Positive Alternatives, it has over the past several years focused on sustainability from the North to the global level. -Launched a series of focused accelerator programs. From America to the Middle East.

According to the firm, these initiatives have been a key part of its strategy to find ‘groundbreaking’ solutions for sustainable packaging and other impactful climate actions, with a lot of innovations being developed across the start-up landscape from here.

“Our engagement with all finalists of the Greenhouse Accelerator program marks an important step forward in PepsiCo’s commitment to net zero and responsible growth.”Vern Yuen Tan, CEO of PepsiCo APAC, told us.

,[This is a valuable means to] “Catalyze the ecosystem by supporting entrepreneurs in solving our shared sustainability challenges and inspiring the next generation of business leaders to drive meaningful change.”

The PepsiCo APAC Greenhouse Accelerator Program, running since June this year, is the brand’s first program in the APAC region. Carbon capture, utilization and storage technology (CCUS) firm Powered Carbon was announced as the winner in October, beating nine other finalists from Actos China, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore to win the US$100,000 prize.

All finalists were guided through a four-month mentorship by PepsiCo’s industry experts and given a US$20,000 grant to refine their business models, strengthen market strategies and maximize potential impact.

“Powered Carbon’s groundbreaking technology can use carbon dioxide to cultivate fungi to produce eco-friendly fertilizers that can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional fertilizers.”He said.

“It is a component [very relevant to PepsiCo’s supply chain] And as an example of how we’re working with these entrepreneurs, their eco-friendly products are being tested on potato farms at PepsiCo’s Shandong farm in China.

“Pilot results are expected to be revealed in the fourth quarter of 2023.”

Potatoes are a key food item in PepsiCo’s supply chain, much of it going into the production of the firm’s Lay’s branded potato chips. So much so that it has invested significantly in technology and expertise when it comes to improving potato production in major producing markets like India over the past several decades.

to start

Powered Carbon has big plans for the US$100,000 grant with a focus on further improving the final product.

“We will use this grant to further develop and implement [technologies that lead to the development of] A sustainable food system that maintains excellent produce quality,”​said Kehan ​​Wang, CEO of Powered Carbon.

“The financial support and invaluable advice we have received from PepsiCo over the past few months has really helped boost our confidence, helping us grow the business at a scale we never imagined before.”

Other finalists that Powered Carbon triumphed over were: China’s RemakeHub, Singapore’s Muse, Thailand’s Green2gate, Vietnam’s HRK Group, and New Zealand’s Turn Systems Corporation within the packaging industry; And the climate industry includes China’s Envise, Singapore’s Made Venture Global, New Zealand’s Aspiring Materials and Australia’s Aedona.

Source: www.foodnavigator-asia.com