Toronto, ON/AccessWire/December 19, 2023/ PowerBand Solutions (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) (“power band,pbx” Or “company“), a comprehensive e-commerce solution that transforms vehicles into an online experience for leasing and financing, today announced that its common shares have been temporarily halted for trading by the TSX Venture Exchange (“”). Is.exchange,

Following the departure of the three board members, announced on December 18, 2023, the company no longer meets the exchange’s requirements to have a minimum of three directors. As a result, the Exchange has temporarily halted trading of the Company’s ordinary shares with effect from December 19, 2023, and informed the Company that it has time till January 5, 2024 to appoint additional directors. If the company is unable to meet this deadline, its common shares will be suspended from trading.

The company has started the process of filling the board vacancies as soon as possible.

Powerband Solutions, Inc. About this

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand’s integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions between consumers, dealers and funders. PowerBand’s transaction platform – being trademarked under DRIVRZ™ – is being made available in the United States.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements relating to the Company that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” and similar words. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future plans and objectives, expected profits and results from operations, growth capital and expected returns to shareholders as a result of allocating resources. Are included. The DrivrzFinancial platform, the expected results of cost-savings initiatives, the resolution of a lease repurchase with a financial institution, the ability of PowerBand to secure additional funding lines for DriverzFinancial, and the Company’s ability to fill board vacancies are forward-looking statements that do not involve risks. And uncertainties are involved. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in preparing any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results due to events or circumstances as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, even as a result of new developments. information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

