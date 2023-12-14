Is today your lucky day?

According to the Powerball website, the Powerball lottery jackpot was an estimated $500 million and there was a cash option of $240.7 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot was last won on October 11 when a lottery player in California won a $1.765 billion jackpot.

Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is worth $28 million with a cash option of $13.3 million.

What are the 12/13/23 winning Powerball numbers?

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, December 13, 2023:

3 – 8 – 41 – 56 – 64 and Powerball 18

powerplay was 2x

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 pm Monday drawings added in 2021.

How long can I buy Powerball tickets?

Deadlines for purchasing Powerball tickets vary from state to state, so don’t wait until the last minute. The deadline in New Jersey is 9:59 p.m. on the day of the drawing, while the deadline in New York is 10 p.m.

For a complete list of Powerball ticket deadlines by state or jurisdiction, click here.

How do I play Powerball?

The cost is $2 per ticket, but you can add Power Play for $1, which will increase your potential prize amount up to five times the base prize (except Jackpots and Match 5). There is also the possibility of a 10x Power Play when the jackpot is less than $150 million.

Each player chooses five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball. However, you can also have the lottery machine generate a quick selection ticket with random numbers for you.

Prizes for matching Powerball range from $4 for matching all five white balls to a jackpot of $1 million (except in California) for matching all six balls. You can check all prize payouts on the Powerball website here.

Where is Powerball available?

You can play this game in 45 states as well as Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these US states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington DC and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to choose your lottery game and numbers, place your order, view your ticket, and collect your winnings using your phone or home computer.

How can I watch the Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are broadcast live on the lottery website on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 pm ET. You can see the drawing by clicking here.

This image may also be broadcast on a local television station in your market.

What are my chances of winning?

Playing Powerball can be exciting, but don’t spend those millions before you win.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 292,201,338-to-1.

The odds of matching all five white balls are 11,688,053-to-1.

Lump sum or annuity?

The major lotteries in the United States offer two jackpot payout options: annuity and cash.

The annuity option is paid over time. There is an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, which increase by 5% every year.

The cash option is significantly lower than the advertised jackpot, but is paid in a lump sum. You don’t have to wait decades for all the money.

Can I win the jackpot and remain anonymous?

In some states, like New Jersey, you can win the lottery anonymously. This wasn’t always the case, but winners are now able to remain anonymous under a law that was signed by Governor Phil Murphy.

In other states, the winner’s name and hometown are a matter of public record. Check with your state lottery for more details.

Top 10 Biggest Powerball Jackpots

Here are the top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

$2.04 billion, November 7, 2022: Win in California $1.765 billion, October 11, 2023: Win in California $1.586 billion, January 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $1.08 billion, July 19, 2023: Win in California $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Win in Wisconsin $758.7 million, August 23, 2017: Win in Massachusetts $754.6 million, February 6, 2023: Win in Washington $731.1 million, January 20, 2021: won in Maryland $699.8 million, October 4, 2021: Win in California $687.8 million, October 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York

What was the biggest US lottery jackpot ever?

Take a look at the top jackpots won between the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries in the United States:

$2.04 Billion, Powerball, November 7, 2022: California $1.765 Billion, Powerball, October 11, 2023: Win in California $1.602 Billion, Mega Millions, August 8, 2023: Win in Florida $1.586 Billion, Powerball, January 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, October 23, 2018: won in South Carolina $1.348 Billion, Mega Millions, January 13, 2022: Won in Maine $1.337 Billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Illinois $1.08 Billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023: Win in California $1.05 Billion, Mega Millions, January 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Powerball, August 23, 2017: won in Massachusetts $754.6 million, Powerball: February 6, 2023: Won in Washington $731.1 million, Powerball, January 20, 2021: won in Maryland $699.8 million, Powerball, October 4, 2021: Win in California $687.8 million, Powerball, October 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York $656 Million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Mega Millions, December 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $632.6 Million, Powerball, January 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013: won in Florida $587.5 million, Powerball, November 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri

