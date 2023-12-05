Powerball winning numbers for the 12/4/23 drawing; $412 million jackpot

The Powerball jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is now worth an estimated $412 million after there was no winner in Saturday’s drawing.

The numbers were picked just after 11 pm ET on Monday night and we have the results below.

According to the lottery, if there is a winner on Monday and they choose the cash option, they could now go home with more than $194.0 million.

Here are the winning numbers for the December 4th drawing.

Powerball Winning Numbers: 12/04/2023

The winning numbers for Monday night’s drawing were 18, 19, 27, 28 and 45. Powerball was 9, and Power Play was 3X.

Did someone win the Powerball last night?

Check back at 6am on Tuesday to see if anyone has won the jackpot.

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

It’s understandable that some lottery players are tempted by the massive $412 million jackpot, but it’s important to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball’s top prize are extremely slim.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are approximately one in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are one in 24.9.

To attend a Powerball game, players can purchase a ticket for $2 per game. The game requires players to choose five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls and one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball. Alternatively, players can choose to receive random numbers.

To win the jackpot, it is necessary to match all five white balls and all the numbers on the red Powerball.

In addition to the grand prize, Powerball offers eight other ways to win based on the number of balls matching in non-jackpot levels.

Non-jackpot prizes offered range from $4 to $1 million. By paying an additional $1, you can choose to participate in “PowerPlay” which multiplies non-jackpot winnings by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times.

According to Powerball, the 10X PowerPlay option applies exclusively to jackpots valued at $150 million or less. Additionally, if the PowerPlay feature is used, the game’s “Match 5” prize for the second level is limited to a maximum of $2 million.

An additional add-on feature called “Double Play”, which gives players another chance to match their numbers after each Powerball drawing, is available in some jurisdictions for $1 per game.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these US states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington DC and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to choose your lottery game and numbers, place your order, view your ticket, and collect your winnings using your phone or home computer.

