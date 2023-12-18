The Powerball jackpot from Saturday night’s drawing has reached an estimated $543 million with no winners.

It is the fourth Powerball jackpot to top half a billion dollars in 2023, and there are two grand prize options: a lump sum payout of $272.2 million or annual payouts of $543 million. Both options are pre-tax estimates.

“Virtually everyone who wins the lottery chooses a lump sum distribution,” said Andrew Stoltman, a Chicago-based attorney who has represented many lottery winners. “And I think that’s a mistake.”

In many cases, annuities are a better option because “the typical lottery winner doesn’t have the infrastructure to manage such a large sum of money so quickly,” he said.

Stoltman said annuities protect winners from financial mistakes in the first, second or third year by preserving most of the income.

“Flexibility and control over assets is a really good thing, but it’s not necessarily for everyone,” says John Loyd, certified financial planner and enrolled agent, owner of The Wealth Planner in Fort Worth, Texas.

While the lump sum payment may be a good financial move for some winners, he said others may benefit from guarding the expense of the annual payment.

However, some winners may later decide to sell the annuity to a third-party company for a lump sum payment. “The issue is that they don’t get the best bang for their buck on that payment,” Loyd warned.

Monday’s Powerball drawing comes nearly two months after a ticket sold in California won the game’s $1.765 billion jackpot. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has dropped back to $41 million, and the odds of winning that prize are about 1 in 302 million.

