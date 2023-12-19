Powerball jackpot increases to an estimated $572 million after there was no winner in the December 18 drawing

Navor Herrera, owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, received a check for $1M during a press conference with Powerball officials Thursday morning. (Fox 11)

Powerball jackpot continues to grow No ticket matched all six numbers on Monday night to claim the $544 million grand prize.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing, the jackpot is now estimated at $572 million – with a lump sum cash payout option of $286.7 million.

The winning numbers drawn on Monday night were 5, 8, 19, 34 and 39 and the red Powerball number was 26. The power play option was 3X. According to the game, the odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

two lucky winners — one in North Carolina and the other in New York — won $1 million after matching all five white numbers, the game announced Monday night.

Iowa Lottery posts wrong Powerball numbers – but winners can keep winnings by mistake

The Powerball jackpot is now worth an estimated $572 million – with a lump sum cash payout option of $286.7 million – ahead of the drawing on Wednesday, December 20. (Joe Redl/Getty Images/Getty Images)

The last time a Powerball player claimed the winning jackpot was October 11, when a California player won a $1.765 billion prize – the second-largest jackpot ever awarded by the game.

Group of Michigan coworkers wins Powerball after playing together for 14 years

The second billion dollar prize won in 2023 occurred on July 19 when another Californians won $1.08 billion, Lottery said. That jackpot is the fourth-largest prize ever.

The last time a Powerball player claimed the winning jackpot was October 11 when a California man won a $1.765 billion prize. (J.L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Click here to read more on Fox Business

Powerball tickets are $2 per game and are Sold in 45 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The Game says that more than half of the revenue from ticket sales remains in the jurisdiction where it was sold.

Source: www.bing.com