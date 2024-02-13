Power trader challenges Texas grid policy on price increases

(Bloomberg) — An electricity trader is challenging Texas regulators over a new policy he says has increased wholesale electricity prices by billions of dollars.

Most read from Bloomberg

In a notice of appeal filed Tuesday in state court by Adam Sinn’s Aspire Power Ventures LP, the company argues that the policy — which created a new type of backup power supply for the state’s energy grid — has led to “illegal competition.” Has promoted “market chaos”. Rule.”

“The policy is unnecessarily driving up prices while also reducing grid reliability,” Sinn said in an email. “That’s not the answer.” Aspire is the lucrative mandate of the Public Utility Commission of Texas that established and shaped it.

The policy “only designates some capacity of existing power companies as ’emergency reserves’ during times of high demand, and ERCOT allows them to keep that capacity offline,” Aspire said in the notice of appeal, referring to the grid operator. pays.” Electric Reliability Council of Texas. This policy “does nothing to increase actual electricity reserve capacity – in fact, it actually reduces capacity when it is most needed,” it argues. gives.

An ERCOT representative said they were looking into the matter. A PUC representative said the agency does not comment on pending legal matters.

The appeal is the latest chapter in the intense debate over the ERCOT Contingency Reserve Service policy. ECRS took on new importance after the deadly winter storm of 2021, which plunged millions of Texans into darkness and prompted calls for grid reform. In June, ERCOT implemented a policy of keeping a set pool of reserves on hand that could be deployed in 10 minutes. Tuesday’s filing appears to be the first legal challenge to ECRS.

Read more: Texas got early warning about costly grid policy, records show

Sin and others say ECRS bypassed cheap electricity supplies and drove up market prices by billions of dollars in the second half of last year. Grid’s independent market monitor estimated in December that the policy had increased wholesale prices by about $12 billion in less than six months. Ercot disputes the analysis.

ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission, which oversees the grid operator and its market monitors, have defended ECRS, saying it is an important source of reserves that helps the state avoid potential shortages, such as during sunsets. When solar energy falls. The review of the policy by grid officials is expected to be completed by the end of April.

Sin was an early and vocal opponent of ECRS, saying he lost money on a critical day in June when about 2,000 MW of cheap supply was left idle, causing prices to rise. Shortly afterward, a team of directors from Potomac Economics, a third-party firm that acts as the grid’s overseer, began raising concerns about the policy. By July, complaints had reached Governor Greg Abbott’s office, according to a text message exchange in which a staff member said “merchants don’t like this.”

SIN has previously clashed with ERCOT over market pricing. In 2020 the Public Utility Commission dismissed a complaint filed by his Aspire Commodities, which sought to force ERCOT to reprice trades made a year earlier after a generator’s clerical error caused prices to rise Was.

Tuesday’s notice of appeal was filed by attorney Christa Castaneda, who ran unsuccessfully in 2020 as a Democrat for the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates oil and gas.

The case is Aspire Power Ventures LP v. Public Utility Commission of Texas, 3rd Texas Court of Appeals (Austin), No. 03-24-00102-cv.

(Adds citation in third paragraph and details in sixth.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com