Power systems giant Generac has invested in Wallbox and will sell its entire suite of EV chargers

Two big names in energy systems management have come together in a new deal that sees industry giant Generac make a minority investment in Wallbox – a global but growing supplier of EV chargers. Through the agreement, Generac will offer Wallbox’s full range of charging solutions to US customers, including its bidirectional home DC unit.

Wallbox ($WBX) “Spanish developer of advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network.” During its nearly nine-year tenure, the company has developed and delivered a suite of residential, commercial and public EV charging solutions available in over 100 different countries.

Apart from EV chargers, Wallbox offers energy management solutions to its customers, including Power Boost Dynamic Load Balancing System and Eco Smart, which enables solar EV charging at home.

As consumers and commercial fleets alike are transitioning to electric mobility, the need to strengthen and electrify existing infrastructure has never been more important. Generac agrees. While Wallbox is an experienced developer in EV chargers, Generac Power Systems, Inc. ($GNRC) is approaching 65 years in energy technology, having introduced the first affordable backup generator in the 1960s.

Looking ahead, the industry giant is committed to revolutionizing energy and grid management by using more sustainable products and has taken a minority stake in Wallbox to share its EV chargers with its customer base.

Quasar 2 Bidirectional Home Charger / Credit: Wallbox

Generac Wallbox comes on board and will sell its EV chargers

According to Wallbox, Generac has made a minority investment in the company, which also includes a seat on Wallbox’s board of directors.

Additionally, the two companies have signed a global commercial agreement in which Generac will offer Wallbox’s EV chargers to its residential and commercial customers. This includes Wallbox’s Quasar 2 bidirectional home charger, seen above.

Generac’s investment in Wallbox is part of its “Powering a Smarter World” strategy which includes adding new products, customers and markets to reduce costs and promote sustainability. The company has acquired 15 different energy companies since 2017 to help the transition to a new era of clean energy and EV chargers. With its minority stake, Generac adds Wallbox as the latest addition to the family. According to Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac’s President and CEO:

This commercial relationship supports our Powering a Smarter World enterprise strategy and the continued building of our residential, commercial and industrial energy ecosystem. Our first joint effort will accelerate Generac’s entry into EV charging with leading-edge technology including a dual branded home bidirectional EV charger. We plan to continue to integrate Wallbox and Generac technologies and leverage our collective brand strength to expand a broader range of residential and commercial solutions.

Generac is currently responsible for a network of over 8,700 dealers across the US alone and will now help distribute Wallbox EV chargers and its adjacent technologies as well as installation services through COIL. Enrique Asuncion, co-founder and CEO of Wallbox, also spoke:

We believe that the business relationship between Wallbox and Generac supports our joint vision of accelerating the energy transition through innovative and accessible energy solutions. Adding Generac, the market leader in U.S. residential standby power, to our growing distribution network will provide a level of access that does not exist in the market today. We are excited to welcome them as a partner and investor, and look forward to delivering enhanced value to customers and shareholders.

The companies will initially target businesses that provide public access, such as supermarkets, shopping centers and restaurants to provide them with EV fast chargers.

