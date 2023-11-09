Powell reinforces the Fed's cautious approach towards further interest rate hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested Thursday that the Fed is in no rush to raise its benchmark interest rate further, evidence that inflation pressures are slowly easing.

At the same time, at a panel discussion at the International Monetary Fund, Powell did not rule out another rate hike to help reduce inflation to the Fed’s 2% target level.

“We are not confident,” he said, that the Fed’s benchmark rate is enough to consistently reduce inflation to its 2% target.

Powell said: “We know that ongoing progress toward our 2% target is not assured. “Inflation has given us some fake things.”

For example, he said inflation had declined for five consecutive months during 2021, but it reversed and reached higher levels at the end of that year.

Powell said that if “it is appropriate” to raise rates further, “we would not hesitate to do so” but added that it is not “appropriate” to raise the Fed’s benchmark rate at this time.

For now, the Fed chair said, he believes the central bank faces roughly the same risk of raising its benchmark rate too high, which could derail the economy, or sending it high enough. cannot increase, causing inflation to persist or worsen.

“We will continue to proceed cautiously,” he said, a phrase he has used often, which has been widely interpreted to mean that the Fed will closely monitor incoming data, but that it is not leaning toward a hike.

Powell’s remarks were interrupted by climate-change protesters, after which he was briefly removed from the stage. He resumed his remarks several minutes later.

The Fed has raised its key rate 11 times since March 2022, pushing rates on many consumer and business loans much higher. Last week, at a press conference, Powell suggested that higher long-term interest rates, including a higher yield on the 10-year Treasury note, could help slow the economy and calm inflation without further rate hikes.

The central bank’s benchmark short-term rate, now around 5.4%, is at its highest level in 22 years. Yet the Fed has raised rates only once since May, and most economists have said they think the central bank has tightened lending.

As the Fed held its policy meeting last week, the government reported that hiring in the United States slowed in October and the unemployment rate rose again to a still-low 3.9%. Although employers added a solid 150,000 jobs last month, the data pointed to a cooling job market and more modest wage growth. Rapidly rising wages are good for workers but may lead employers to raise prices and perpetuate inflation.

On Thursday, Powell’s comments followed comments from several other Fed officials who generally expressed the view that the central bank should closely monitor upcoming economic data before taking any further action on interest rates.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin said he expects the economy to slow in the coming months and inflation to return toward the Fed’s 2% target. Annual inflation, as measured by the government’s consumer price index, has declined from a peak of 9.1% in June last year, but is still at 3.7%.

“Whether we need more to reduce inflation remains to be seen,” Barkin said, “which is why I supported our decision to keep rates on hold at our last meeting.”

Kathleen O’Neill Pesce, interim President of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, also expressed support for a wait-and-see approach to see whether inflation will continue to decline in the coming months. “It would be naive to suggest that there are no further rate increases planned,” O’Neill Pesce said.

But he said the Fed’s benchmark rate is “putting modest downward pressure on inflation,” so officials may “wait for further data before concluding” that more rate hikes may be needed.

Source: apnews.com