Powell made a big statement this week after the fall in bond yields. Here’s why cnn business

Bond yields are doing a great job for the Federal Reserve by helping keep inflation under control — but it’s coming back to hurt the central bank.

The rapid rise in long-term US Treasury yields over the past few months has caused headaches for investors by dragging down many of their portfolios. For the government, this made it more expensive to borrow money.

Bond yields, namely the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, determine interest rates on credit cards, mortgages and auto loans. When rates rise, it becomes more expensive to borrow money. The same is true when the Fed raises interest rates.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference after this month’s meeting that he couldn’t explain why yields had risen so much in recent weeks. However, he added that “perhaps most importantly, these higher Treasury yields are visible through higher borrowing costs for households and businesses and they will weigh on economic activity to the extent that tightening continues.” ”

Apart from Powell, several other Fed officials have also suggested that the Fed may skip more rate hikes at future meetings if yields remain high.

St. Louis Fed Interim President Kathleen O’Neill Pesce said Thursday that she “supported the Fed’s decision to keep rates on hold at its November meeting due to the tightening of financial and credit conditions that has occurred over the past two years.” Three months.” He said this is “reflected in higher yields on long-term Treasuries.”

The only problem is that the yields have not been good when sitting still.

Hours before Powell’s post-meeting remarks, bond yields fell following the Treasury Department’s quarterly refund announcement. Surprising investors, the Treasury said it would auction a slightly smaller amount of debt than they expected. Additionally, Powell’s comments helped convince Wall Street that the Fed is finished raising interest rates, even though he did not say so directly.

Fed officials “will always give themselves optionality and therefore will never signal that rate hikes are over, especially given the growth data and the strength of the labor market,” said John Madziire, head of U.S. Treasuries at Vanguard.

But the Fed’s latest statement, which said “financials” in addition to credit conditions were helping to slow the economy, “suggested the market has done some work for the Fed,” Ned Davis Research’s chief global said macro strategist Joe Kalish.

Due to this the yield reduced even further. From October 19 to November 8, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell from about 5%, the highest level since 2007, to about 4.5%.

This is effectively a rate cut. This was quickly followed by a sharp drop in mortgage rates last week, the biggest drop in a year. Low mortgage rates are particularly unfavorable at a time when the Fed is fighting valiantly to bring inflation down to its 2% target, while the economy remains at risk of overheating.

but some Investors saw things differently, Kalish told CNN. He said he took comfort from the fact that the Fed was less inclined to “tighten the economy further and push it into recession.”

“This puts the Fed in a tight spot,” Bank of America economists wrote in a note Friday.

This helps explain why Powell tried to dispel investors’ perception that the Fed has overstepped.

“We know that ongoing progress toward our 2% target is not assured: Inflation has given us some mistakes to make,” Powell said Thursday at a conference in Washington, D.C., hosted by the International Monetary Fund. “If it becomes appropriate to tighten the policy further, we will not hesitate to do so,” he said.

That immediately sent yields rising and robbed the S&P 500 of what would have been the index’s longest run of daily gains since 2004 as more investors began predicting a rate hike at the Fed’s final meeting of the year.

“Going forward, it may be that a large portion of the progress in reducing inflation will have to come from tighter monetary policy,” Powell said. This is the opposite of letting bond yields do the Fed’s work.

Economists at Bank of America said the central bank “must acknowledge the cyclical relationship between fiscal tightening and its response to fiscal tightening.” In other words, the Fed will need to be more careful not to undo a situation of financial tightening in the bond market by signaling to investors that it is an alternative to a rate hike.

