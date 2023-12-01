Powell: Fed rate cut speculation 'premature', rate hike still possible

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell issued a new warning to investors who believe the Fed is finished raising rates and will soon turn to cuts, saying the central bank needs to see more evidence that Inflation is returning to the Fed’s 2% target.

“It is too early to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to predict when policy might ease,” Powell said in prepared remarks at Spelman College in Atlanta on Friday.

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve. (Celal Gans/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu via Getty Images)

While he acknowledged that monetary policy is “well into accommodative territory,” he also kept more rate hikes on the table.

“We are prepared to tighten the policy further if appropriate,” he said.

The comments come after a fresh study on the Fed’s favorite inflation measure – the core personal consumption expenditure index – showed that inflation is gradually easing.

Core PCE reached 3.5% in the month of October, down from 3.7% in September, continuing the decline from 4.3% in June.

Core PCE is the measure of inflation most closely monitored by the Fed and therefore closely followed by investors.

Ahead of the release of new data on Thursday, investors had been betting that the Fed could potentially hike. Some are predicting cuts during the first half of 2024.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman even said this week that he expects the Fed to start cutting rates sooner in the first quarter than the market expects.

The last time the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee met, it decided to keep interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50%, a 22-year high. Its last meeting will be held on 12-13 December this year.

Powell highlighted in his speech that core inflation stood at an annual rate of 2.5% in the six months ending in October.

“While the low inflation readings over the past few months are welcome, this progress must continue if we are to reach our 2% target,” he said.

Powell and his colleagues expect growth and consumer spending to slow next year as the impact of the pandemic subsides and growth from higher rates slows. The full impact of the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes has not yet been felt, he said.

The Fed Chairman reiterated that the outlook for the economy is unusually uncertain and that the Fed is “proceeding cautiously” and taking decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

This suggests the Fed will keep interest rates steady at its next meeting in December, avoiding declaring victory in the battle to reduce inflation.

Other comments from Fed officials this week support this.

For example, New York Fed Chairman John Williams said that inflation remains “very high” and that the Fed’s work is “not nearly done.”

San Francisco Fed President Marie Daly said in an interview published in a German newspaper that rates were in “very good shape” but that it was too early to talk about when hikes would end or when cuts might start.

“I am not thinking about cutting rates at all right now,” she said. “I’m thinking about whether we have enough stringency in the system and whether we are restrictive enough to restore price stability.”

