Powell failed to lead the market to another rise. now what?

The Federal Reserve concluded its final meeting of 2023 today. As expected, the Jerome Powell-led institution decided to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the current range of 5.25% to 5.50%. In terms of forward guidance, the central bank stuck to the script and left the door open for further policy tightening if a more restrictive stance is required later to curb inflation.

Despite the FOMC’s dovish bias, Powell failed to lead the market pricing in another hike, as he has done in the past when economic conditions required a more aggressive stance. Although his press conference contained some hawkish elements, a strong belief in the need to continue raising borrowing costs was absent, a sign that the normalization cycle has already ended.

Policy-makers are looking more cautious, perhaps aware that the US dollar may soon top out as the full impact of past actions has not yet been felt. However, to have confidence in this assessment, incoming data will need to confirm that the outlook is beginning to deteriorate rapidly in response to increasingly restrictive financial conditions.

Traders will get a chance to assess the health of the overall economy later this week when the ISM Services PMI survey and October US employment data are released. If both reports surprise down by a wide margin, as the ISM manufacturing indicator did, there could be room for bigger downside in the broader US dollar. This scenario would boost EUR/USD and gold prices (XAU/USD).

upcoming us economic report

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD was in a moderate downtrend on Wednesday, but reversed course after bouncing off medium-term trendline support. Despite the recent price action, the underlying bias remains bearish, but bears need to push the price below 1.0535 to be confident that losses will accelerate. If this scenario plays out, we could see a move towards the 1.0500 handle. On further weakness, focus shifts to 1.0355.

Conversely, if the bulls come back in strength and manage to drive the exchange rate decisively higher, the initial resistance lies between 1.0670 and 1.0695. The upper clearance of this technical range could rekindle the upward momentum, paving the way for a rally towards 1.0765, which is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the July/October decline.

EUR/USD Technical Chart

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Technical Analysis

Gold (first month futures contracts) has risen sharply from October lows, but is struggling to clear the resistance in the $2,010/$2,015 range. Attempts to break this zone in recent weeks have been met with negative rejection each time, a sign that the bulls have not mustered the strength necessary to achieve success.

To gain insight into the outlook for XAU/USD in the short term, it is necessary to monitor how prices move in the coming trading sessions, keeping in mind two possible scenarios.

Scenario 1: If the yellow metal manages to overcome the $2,010/$2,015 barrier, the bullish momentum could accelerate, creating the right conditions for a move towards last year’s high of $2,085.

Scenario 2: If sellers make a strong comeback and push gold prices below the $1,980 support, losses could intensify, paving the way for a potential test of the 200-day simple moving average at $1,945. Is. Below this range, attention turns to $1,920.

Gold Price Chart (First Month Futures)

Gold futures chart created using TradingView

