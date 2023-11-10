Powell cautions as time to keep government open is running out

Meta reached a deal with Tencent to sell its headset in China. (Photo by Joan Cros/Nurfoto , [+] Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

key takeaways

Jerome Powell reminds markets he will raise rates if necessary

Gold continues to fall

Meta signs deal to sell headsets in China

It’s been a relatively quiet week for stocks after big swings last week. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite entered Friday with gains of less than 0.5% from last Friday. In fact, Thursday had one of the biggest moves this week, with the S&P falling 0.8% and the Nasdaq falling 0.9%.

With very little disruption in earnings and economic data, investors have largely been sitting on their hands and waiting for the data. When data is lacking, markets begin to try to gauge qualitative statements, such as those made yesterday by Federal Reserve Chairman Powell. Powell cautioned that the latest pause in raising interest rates should not be taken as a reason for a victory lap and that the Fed would not hesitate to raise rates again if data shows inflation is rising.

At the time Powell was making his comments, the Treasury was struggling to sell $24 billion of long-term debt. These auctions are not something I normally discuss; However, yesterday’s auction was much weaker than expected. This caused bond prices to fall and yields to rise. The 10-year note hit a high of 4.65% on Thursday and closed just below that at 4.64%. This was a significant increase from Wednesday’s low of 4.48%.

Although rates moved higher yesterday and Powell made some cautionary statements, we have actually seen the market short out inflation hedge trades like gold. In the last few weeks alone, the price of gold has fallen by 3.5%. When inflation is a concern, we see a shift towards commodities like precious metals, therefore, falling prices could be a sign that the market believes the worst of inflation is in the rear-view mirror. Is.

Some individual stocks making news this morning include Facebook parent Meta. They reached an agreement with Tencent to sell Meta’s headsets in China. Meta has not had access to the Chinese markets in fourteen years, so it potentially represents a huge market to tap.

The Trade Desk shares are 24% lower in the premarket after the company reported third-quarter earnings beat estimates, but said fourth-quarter revenue would fall well below estimates. plug power

plug

The stock also declined 38% in the premarket after missing both earnings and revenue. The strained supply chain is troubling the one-time market darling, whose shares have fallen from a high of $46.50 just two years ago. Finally, Diageo shares fell 14% after the drinks company warned of lower sales in both Latin America and the Caribbean. Diageo owns Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray Gin and Guinness.

As we head into the weekend, some other things I’m keeping an eye on are whether the S&P 500 can break out and hold 4400. This is an important technical level and one I have talked about before. I’m also keeping an eye on what’s happening in Washington as the government has until next Friday to come up with a solution to avoid a government shutdown. This is a story that got a lot of attention a few months ago, partly because the House of Representatives was about to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker. With Mike Johnson now in that role, it is largely expected that a more continuing proposal will be adopted; However, it’s still a story worth watching. As always, I will stick to your investment strategy and long-term plans.

