‘Poverty pay’: Passengers may soon face airport disruption as Virgin Australia crew strike

Passengers could face unexpected disruptions as Virgin Australia cabin crew and ground staff strike over claims of “poverty pay” and “unsustainable” conditions.

On Monday, Virgin cabin crew members from the Transport Workers Union (TWU) will apply to the Fair Work Commission (FWC) for a protected action ballot which, if granted, will mean they can vote to take industrial action. Which they are threatening. Over claims of “poverty pay, job insecurity and unsafe conditions”.

TWU national secretary, Michael Caine, said that “Virgin staff up and down the wing have remained loyal, have worked hard to rebuild the airline and have seen it return to profit” but that its private equity owners Bain Capital “Hasn’t held up its end” of deal to fix minimum wage, improve work-life balance and fix unsafe rostering.

Kaine said cabin, ground crew and pilot members “expressed their fear of mistakes because of their unstable working conditions, which are made worse by high turnover, fatigue-related absenteeism and the busyness of second or third jobs”.

“We need to see a significant change in Virgin’s bargaining approach to ensure we offer a fair, sustainable enterprise agreement and avoid a strike of last resort.”

If the FWC approves the cabin crew’s application, it means sections of Virgin’s workforce could be days away from striking. Ground crew will have to give only three days’ notice before going on strike.

A Virgin Australia spokesperson said that since the cabin crew agreement expired less than two weeks ago, the airline “has continued to bargain in good faith, and it is our intention to reach an amicable solution on a new agreement.” “With a clear commitment to the relevant unions”.

The move by Virgin cabin crew follows the airline’s ground workers – who are directly employed by Virgin despite recent outsourcing of these operations by many larger airlines, including Qantas – who were voted out of a protected action ballot in recent weeks. Approval is also being received.

Guardian Australia understands that during talks with its ground handlers last month, Virgin offered staff at least a 3% pay rise in the first year of the new enterprise agreement – ​​on top of recent award increases – and the next two. Offered an additional increase of 3% over the years. Three.

In October, Virgin Australia made a net profit of $129 million, the airline’s first profit in 11 years and a period of pandemic-induced administration and restructuring since it moved away from the premium end of the market and into its budget carrier. Left Tigerair.

Now, with Virgin’s initial public offering – a re-listing on the stock exchange – being delayed until 2024 by new private equity owner Bain Capital, TWU members are demanding a $1,000 annual employee share scheme in line with the IPO.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com