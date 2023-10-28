Poultry companies ask judge to throw out ruling that they polluted Oklahoma waters

A group of poultry producers, including the world’s largest poultry producers, has asked a federal judge to vacate his ruling that they polluted an Oklahoma watershed.

Arkansas-based Tyson Foods, Minnesota-based Cargill Inc. and others said in a motion filed Thursday that the evidence in the case is now more than 13 years old.

“This case is constitutionally moot because the Court can no longer grant any effective relief,” the companies argued in a filing before U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizell in Tulsa.

Oklahoma conservation officials have seen a steady decline in pollution, the filing said. This is attributed to improvements in wastewater treatment plants, state laws requiring poultry-litter management plans, and fewer poultry farms as a result of growing metropolitan areas in northwest Arkansas.

A spokesman for Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond did not immediately return a call for comment Saturday.

The attorney general’s office told the Tulsa World it is seeking “a resolution to this case that is in the best interests of Oklahoma.”

Frizell ruled in January that the companies were responsible for pollution of the Illinois River watershed by disposing of chicken litter, or manure, which flowed into the river.

The lawsuit, filed by the state of Oklahoma in 2005, ended in 2013 after 10 years without a verdict. In January, Frizell issued his decision without explaining the reason for the decade-long delay.

“The court’s findings and conclusions are based on records compiled in 2005-2009,” the poultry companies’ motion states. “When this Court issued its findings and conclusions… most of the records were from the 1990s and early 2000s.”

Frizell ordered poultry companies and the state to reach an agreement on how to address the effects of the pollution.

Lawyers for the companies and the state attorney general said in Thursday’s filing that arbitration has failed.

Other defendants named in the lawsuit are Cal-Maine Foods Inc., Tyson Poultry Inc., Tyson Chicken Inc., Cobb-Ventress Inc., Cargill Turkey Production LLC, George Inc., George Farms Inc., Peterson Farms Inc. There are more. Simmons Foods Inc.

Ken Miller, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com